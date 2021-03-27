BWW REVIEW: Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Raises The Roof As The Stories Of Significant Women Through History Are Shared In Song

Thursday 25th March 2021, 7:30pm, Hayes Theatre

At a time when women's voices are still struggling to be heard, New York based Australian composer and lyricist Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN is a wonderful battle cry of ballads about famous females from history to inspire modern generations to continue to break down the barriers. Under Blazey Best's direction, four fabulous singers are joined by 4 talented musicians to present the Australian premiere of the song cycle at Hayes Theatre.

Zahara Newman (Photo: David Hooley)

Inspired by the emergence of the #metoo movement and a request for musical assistance from friend Miriam Laube for a new song she was working on about Cleopatra, Carmel Dean decided that the stories of the significant women of history needed to be heard. She has set what she has imagined women, from the very first to those still living, would like to say if given a microphone. Through the voices of Eve, Boudicca, and Mary Magdalene to Billie Jean King, Malala Yousafzai and Cathy Freeman and more between, she shares stories of courage, strength, rage and resilience. Through a range of musical styles from rock and jazz to country she highlights that issues and behaviors that have been given modern names are not new, reinforcing that while we'd like to think society has progressed, there is still a way to go for proper equality and respect to be received from a predominantly patriarchal world.

Ursula Yovich (Photo: David Hooley)

Director Blazey Best has opted to present the Australian premiere of the work as a staged concert with the band of Claire Healy (Musical Director/Keyboard), Amanda Jenkins (Bass), Alysa Portelli (Drums) and Danica Hobden (Guitar) presented on designer Mel Liertz's raised stage, around a central walkway to a central podium. Space in front of the raised stages contain the minimal set dressing of stools, allowing the focus to remain on the storytellers. Delineating the separation between stories, Liertz also has the performers alter their costumes throughout the show, from simple additions of a cardigan to full changes. Jasmine Rizk's lighting design amplifies the rock concert feel of the work while also having the capability to represent the character's unseen oppressors or symbolize the water that connected Fanny Durack and Mina Wylie.

Stefanie Caccamo (Photo: David Hooley)

In keeping with the range of women featured in the stories, the casting for this work is delightfully diverse, ensuring that it is clear that women from all backgrounds have struggled and succeeded in overcoming the challenges thrown at them. Ursula Yovich, Elenoa Rokobaro, Zahra Newman and Stefanie Caccamo are all well known for their incredible voices and ability to tell a story making them a perfect cast for such a powerful song cycle. Performances range from Yovich's fierce expression that oozes anger and rage as Boudicca for The Warrior Queen, Newman's old world classic jazz for Eve's In The Beginning, Caccamo's honky-tonk country rendition of Mary Magdalene's The Only Girl At The Table presented with an Aussie edge and Malala Yousafzai's broken pain in Rokobaro's Papa, Are You There. Dean's music and lyrics are captivating and clever and all for performers ensure that every word is clear while their physicality supports the sentiment, from bold gestures to subtle facial expressions as they connect with the audience in the intimate space.

Elenoa Rokobaro (Photo: David Hooley)

While this run of WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN is only running for a short season, hopefully this work will have an encore season as this is a must see for any woman and any more generally anyone that supports the women in their world. Hopefully this work will also tour the country, either as a stand alone programming or potentially part of the cabaret festivals in each state.

https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/well-behaved-women/

Photos: David Hooley