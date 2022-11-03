BLANC De BLANC ENCORE Opens at New Venue in January
Performances run 7 January – 4 March 2023.
The hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore returns to Sydney in 2023 playing from Saturday 7 January at the exciting new theatre The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.
After its record-breaking world premiere at the Sydney Opera House in 2019 ENCORE sold out to standing ovations Australia-wide.
Strut & Fret, the creative force behind shows including LIMBO, Limbo Unhinged, Fear & Delight and the original BLANC de BLANC bring back the international cast of ENCORE to serve an intoxicating blend of fun, flirtation and acrobatic feats; enthralling audiences with the same addictive blend of acrobatic artistry and risqué revelry that its creators are world-renowned for.
Scott Maidment, Creative Director of the award-winning and boundary-breaking production house, Strut & Fret, says: "We know Sydney audiences are ready and willing for some world-class escapist entertainment and we cannot wait to finally return with one of our hit circus-cabaret corruptions, and in our brand-new Sydney theatre venue, a new first-class theatre experience."
The star studded, internationally sourced cast with its numerous Cirque du Soleil alumni returns with Felix Pouliot from Canada, aerial duo Spencer Craig (Canada) and Caitlin Marion (USA), Remi Martin (Germany/France), and introducing Rechelle Mansour, Melanie Hawkins from Australia, New Zealand's Emma Phillips and Léah Wolff from Canada.
Audience members are encouraged to embrace the experience, add a little French flair and dress to the theme: white with a touch of sparkle.
Warning: This performance contains strobe lighting, theatrical haze, one tonne of ethically sourced white feathers, adult themes, coarse language, full frontal nudity and references to alcohol consumption. If you suffer from asthma or allergies, please take your medications and your precautions.
