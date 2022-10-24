BLACKLISTED Comes to the Hayes Theatre Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 24, 2022  

Hayes Theatre Co and Rogue Projects have announced the first-look season of Blacklisted, a new musical experience from debut artist Almitra Mavalvala and director Bernadette Fam. The production opens at Hayes Theatre on November 9 for four performances only.

When Almitra was 19 she made a deal with her Ma. She needed to leave Pakistan to have the future in theatre she always wanted. The two things stopping her? Her unique passport...and bloody Canada.

Blending musical and cultural influences, Blacklisted will take audiences on a 75 minute voyage from the rooftops of Karachi to the soft sands of Coogee in a genre-blending, and often very cheeky, story of one woman's journey home.

Under the musical direction of Tim Cunniffe (Summer Rain, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs), an intimate live band featuring cellist Kayla Flaxman, tabla player Aman Pal, and celebrated sitar virtuoso Sarita McHarg, will bring the Hayes Theatre stage alive with a blend of Eastern and Western musical styles.

"It's me. It's my story told through the music that inspires me, and that I love listening to. Pop/soul, classic musical theatre, blues, spoken word, they all feature in some way, but played on instruments from both the West and South Asia." Almitra said. "We wanted to incorporate an Eastern vibe into the western sounds - a little bit like me - so you get to experience the best of both worlds!"

"Hayes Theatre Co is very proud to be associated with bringing this exciting new voice to the stage." said Hayes Executive Director, Will Harvey. "Almitra tells her remarkable story with grace and humour through a truly unique fusion that will leave audiences completely enthralled. I can't wait for people to experience it!"

Director and dramaturg Bernadette Fam (Chewing Gum Dreams), has taken ten original songs and brought together an exciting team of creatives including lighting designer Lucia Haddad (Not Today, Eurovision) and Production Designer Rita Naidu (Marriage Agency, Guards at the Taj), to immerse audiences in a heartfelt new show about borders and belonging.

"Not only is Blacklisted funny, surprising and timely, but most importantly, it is urgent. Stories of immigration are often told in past tense - it is not often that one is told as it's happening here and now. Come for the cheekiness. Stay for the chai. And get ready to hug your loved ones close. Almitra's story will stamp itself into people's hearts and have people taking action far after they've left the theatre."

WHAT: BLACKLISTED

WHEN: 9 - 12 November. Wed-Fri 7.30pm, Saturday 5pm.

WHERE: Hayes Theatre, 19 Greenknowe Ave, Potts Point

SUITABLE FOR: Ages 15+

CONTENT WARNINGS: Adult Themes

TICKET PRICES: Full $55, Concession $49, Group $49 +bf



