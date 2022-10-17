Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Pre-Sales Begin 31 October

General public tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 3 November 2022.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Experience the magic of Disney's new production of Beauty and the Beast with tickets for the much-anticipated Australian premiere season of the hit musical on pre-sale from 9am Monday 31st October 2022. Since announcing the Sydney season of Beauty, audiences have embraced the news resulting in one of the largest waitlists for tickets ever seen for a musical in Australia.

Those who sign up to the waitlist at beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au before midday Thursday 27th October 2022 will have first access to tickets. General public tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 3 November 2022.

The incredible new production from the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Frozen begins performances at Sydney's Capitol Theatre from June 2023.

With spectacular new sets, costume designs and state-of-the-art technology fused with this beloved, classic story, the timeless romance of Belle and her Beast will be brought to life on stage by an Australian cast performing with all the spectacle and grandeur that audiences expect from a Disney production. Members of the creative team from the original, ground-breaking Broadway musical have returned to reimagine this classic tale. Olivier Award nominee Matt West directs and choreographs, leading a team that includes original composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, scenic designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz. The team collectively received five Tony nominations and a win for Hould-Ward's costume design, when Disney first debuted Beauty and the Beast on Broadway 28 years ago.

Casting for the Australian premiere season, including our own Belle and Beast, will be announced in coming months.


