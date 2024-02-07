BACK TO BIRDY Will Be Performed as Part of Imperial Hotel's Mardi Gras Season

Performances run 21st February to 1st March 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Fruit Box Theatre presents Back to Birdy by Z Bui at The Imperial Erskineville from 21st February to 1st March 2024.

Making history, Fruit Box Theatre collaborates with The Imperial Erskineville, presenting the first-ever theatre show at the iconic Sydney venue as part of Sydney Mardi Gras 2024.

Fruit Box Theatre presents Back to Birdy, a candid and humorous exploration of long-standing friendships, identity politics, and the evolving landscape of queer spaces. 

Warren and Emily have been best friends since high school, suffering together through shitty teachers, coming out and failed relationships. Since Warren's transition, it's become obvious that there are lots of things they're not saying to each other. Taking place in the aftermath of a falling out between protagonists Warren and Emily, ‘Back to Birdy' is set against the backdrop of Lesbian, Queer & GNC folk night ‘Birdcage', the play takes the characters back to Birdy (ie. Birdcage) through a series of fluid flashbacks as they interact with their younger selves.

Developed through Fruit Box Theatre's ‘RIPE Development Program', this thought-provoking production is the culmination of 18 months of development and marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between diverse queer actors and writers. Reflecting Fruit Box Theatre's commitment to inclusive storytelling, the play highlights the importance of trans stories within the broader queer narrative, exploring the nuances and challenges faced by trans individuals for a more inclusive representation of the queer experience.

Playwright, Z Bui, says “to have Fruit Box honour and elevate my vision has been so meaningful. Each step of the way, they have championed the value of authentically telling the stories of those who are so rarely centred. The amount of pride and love I have for this piece and the journey to getting here is immeasurable. To everyone who feels some connection to this piece: this is for you.”

A group of diverse and accomplished performers will be bringing Back to Birdy to life. Playing Warren, Hayden Moon is a dedicated performer, academic, and advocate committed to diversifying Australian theatre and performance spaces. Hayden's work aims to amplify LGBTQIA+, disabled, and First Nations representation on stage. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Sydney and is a former Out for Australia 30 under 30 winner. Playing Emily, Gemma Dart is a seasoned performer with a dynamic career in theatre, film, and music. Her recent highlights including a featured role in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. Playing Past Warren, Angelica Lockyer is a gender-queer and Aboriginal performer from the Pilbara and a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). Notable credits include Panawathi Girl (Yirra Yaakin) and The Return (Malthouse Theatre). Playing Past Emily, CJ is a video-maker and Fruit Box Development Series alumna who has played a significant part in the development of this work.

Creatives 

  • Writer Z Bui
  • Director Sean Landis
  • Co-Producers Sonia Dodd and Kayla-Rose De Sousa
  • Assistant Director Lu Bradshaw
  • Sound Designer Aisling Bermingham
  • Set / Costume Designer Soham Apte
  • Lighting Designer Aron Murray
  • Stage Manager Jess Henley-Sadgrove

Cast

  • Warren Hayden Moon (he/they)
  • Emily Gemma Dart (she/her/they/them)
  • Past Warren Angelica Lockyer (he/him)
  • Past Emily Chloe Jayne (she/her)

Booking Information

The Imperial Erskineville: 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville NSW, 2043

Dates: 21st February - 1st March 2024

Performance Times

Wednesday 21 February | 7:30pm

Thursday 22 February | 7:30pm

Friday 23 February | Opening Night

Saturday 24 February | 2pm and 7:30pm

Sunday 25 February | 7:30pm

Tuesday 27 February | 7:30pm

Wednesday 28 February | 7:30pm

Thursday 29 February | 7:30pm

Friday 1 March | 7:30pm

Duration: 90 minutes




