Axel Duffy Will Lead BACK TO THE FUTURE in Sydney

Rising star Axel Duffy will don the iconic puffer vest and ride the skateboard for the Australian Premiere season of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, taking on the beloved role of Marty McFly—the time-traveling teen originally brought to life by Michael J. Fox in the classic 1985 film.

The smash-hit production, winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, will welcome audiences for the first time on Australian soil at the Sydney Lyric from Friday 26th September 2025.

Australian producer John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia said, “We are thrilled to welcome the immensely talented Axel Duffy to our Australian cast as Marty McFly. His charisma, energy, and musicality bring a fresh spark to this iconic role, and we’re excited for audiences to fall in love with Marty all over again.”

Axel Duffy is a rising star whose dynamic performances have captivated audiences across Australia. A 2019 graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), Axel has swiftly established himself as a versatile and charismatic talent in the theatre world. He toured Australia in Grease the Musical (Crossroads Live Australia), delivering an electrifying performance that earned him recognition among Australia's brightest emerging stars. His theatrical range was further demonstrated in the Australian production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where he portrayed multiple characters, including Karl Jenkins and Victor Krum with depth and nuance and in BLACK SWAN Theatre Company’s production of Oklahoma. Axel's casting as Marty McFly in BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said: “I congratulate Axel Duffy on landing the iconic role of Marty McFly and can’t wait to watch him and the cast bring this much-loved movie to the Sydney Lyric Stage. Our government is supporting the nighttime economy and continues to support Australian premieres of world-class productions like BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical to bring vibrancy back to the streets of Sydney. By creating unforgettable cultural experiences for locals and visitors we help support the creative, night-time and visitor economies.”

Tony Award winning director John Rando said, “From the moment Axel Duffy walked into the audition room, we knew we were seeing something special. His energy, charm, and authenticity perfectly capture the spirit of Marty McFly. Back to the Future is a pop culture phenomenon, and casting a talent like Axel in the lead role ensures the heart of the story will shine brightly for Australian audiences. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the time-traveling adventure.”

With an electrifying Australian cast led by Broadway star Roger Bart ready to bring Hill Valley to life, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is set to deliver a theatrical experience packed with heart, humour and high-octane spectacle. As Axel Duffy takes the wheel as Marty McFly, audiences will be reminded of the timeless message at the core of this beloved story — that no matter where or when you are, “if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.” Buckle up, Sydney — the DeLorean is about to hit 88 miles per hour in September.

