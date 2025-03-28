Australian Youth Orchestra Returns Home With COLOUR, SOUND, LORE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a triumphant European tour, the Australian Youth Orchestra will return home to present Colour, Sound, Lore, a spectacular homecoming concert under the baton of internationally renowned conductor David Robertson (New York Philharmonic, Sydney Symphony Orchestra). This special encore performance will showcase 100 of Australia's most talented young musicians as they deliver a program of masterworks in the Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall.

The program opens with Alice Chance's Through Changing Landscapes, a work that captures the poetic beauty of train journeys and the ever-shifting scenery outside a carriage window. Chance's music reflects the fleeting moments of change, inviting audiences to experience the passage of time through a musical lens.

Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E minor follows, a piece of exquisite beauty and virtuosic brilliance. Described by the legendary Joseph Joachim as ‘the heart's jewel' of all concertos, this Romantic masterpiece seamlessly intertwines Classical elegance with expressive passion. Performing this dazzling work is Christian Li, Australia's prodigious violinist, playing on his 1737 ex-Paulsen Guarneri del Gesù violin.

Celebrated First Nations artist William Barton brings his profound cultural and musical storytelling to Peter Sculthorpe's Earth Cry. Inspired by the deep connection between Australia's landscapes and its First Peoples, Barton's didgeridoo mastery imbues the work with an unmistakable authenticity and spiritual resonance, bridging classical music with the rich traditions of First Nations storytelling.

The evening concludes with Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, a vivid and imaginative orchestral suite inspired by the tales of One Thousand and One Nights. The solo violin represents the enchanting voice of Scheherazade, weaving intricate melodies that unfold a world of adventure, intrigue, and romance. From the commanding presence of the Sultan to the swirling folk dances of distant lands, the orchestra conjures a dazzling sonic journey that will leave audiences spellbound.

David Robertson, Conductor, says, “We are so fortunate to have an organisation like the Australian Youth Orchestra that nurtures the next generation of phenomenal musical talent. This international tour has been an extraordinary journey, and I couldn't be more thrilled to share the excitement and artistry of these young musicians with audiences at home.”

Comments