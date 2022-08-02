Audio Installation AFTER THE FLOOD Comes to The Centre For Creativity
Audiences aged 7-11 years old and their families are invited into a calm, magical world to listen to children talk about that far away future.
The world premiere of immersive audio installation and workshop After the Flood, a hopeful tale about how communities thrive in the future despite the climate crisis, leads the Opera House's spring program of hands-on participatory events and experiences in its Centre for Creativity.
Developed by Melbourne-based performance company Triage Live Art Collective, After the Flood imagines a world five hundred years into the future where humans have created a new life on the water following rising sea levels. Audiences aged 7-11 years old and their families are invited into a calm, magical world to listen to children talk about that far away future. After The Flood explores the power of storytelling, courage, and our relationship with the sea. The performance is followed by a hands-on workshop.
Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning, Tamara Harrison says: "Empowering works like After The Flood help give parents and children the language that can help make sense of a world in crisis and shows how creativity can support uncertain futures. After The Flood, the second public talk of Sydney Opera House BUILD, and events with Rahim AlHaj and Bibi Goul Mossavi support the Opera House's commitment to the United Nations Global Goals, where we imagine a better, more equitable and sustainable future by using our cultural impact to be a catalyst for change.
"The spring program features 17 free and paid activities for all ages - from babes-in-arms to seniors and everyone in between - hosted by the artists and creators behind the world-class performances presented on our stages and industry leaders from architecture and the arts."
The jam-packed program for adults in September, October and November includes:
- Dance Velvet Rewired - set the dance floor alight in this workshop of contemporary disco, featuring dance moves from the Sydney Opera House's upcoming season of Velvet Rewired - for ages 16+;
- Rahim AlHaj: Stories and the Oud - an intimate performance and storytelling experience with the Grammy Award nominated Iraqi American oud virtuoso and composer - for ages 16+;
- Beading Workshop with Dorr-e Dari - learn the art of Afghan beading to make your own keychain with Bibi Goul Mossavi, co-developer of PYT Fairfield's award-winning production Dorr-e Dari, while enjoying cross-cultural conversation over cardamom tea and traditional Afghan cakes - for ages 12+;
- Spring for Seniors - a monthly dance theatre workshop with dance artist, educator and filmmaker Diane Busuttil for people aged 55+ to move and explore creative expression. A gentle class that will build strength, mobility, improve balance, and increase hand-eye coordination, memory and musicality - followed by conversation and coffee;
- BUILD: Life Below Water - the second public talk of the Opera House's pioneering built environment program Sydney Opera House BUILD delivered in partnership with the Ove Arup Foundation. This talk will feature Budawang spatial designer and artist Dr Danièle Hromek, alongside industrial designer and founder of the Reef Design Lab, Alex Goad, in conversation about the ways human and non-human centred design come together for the future of our marine environments;
- Architecture Club - a continuation of Saturday afternoon workshops for those passionate about design, inspired by the unique genius of Opera House architect Jørn Utzon. September's session explores Utzon's connection to his local forest and how we can see nature-centred designs in Sydney and throughout Asia - for ages 12+; and
- Big Heart Sing - a free monthly public choir led by Sydney Philharmonia Choirs for singers of all abilities to share in the joy of community singing - for ages 18+.
For babies
- Rain - a mesmerising, intimate and immersive sensory experience for babies 0-12m and their carers, which introduces the next generation of audience members to the generosity of rain through sound, touch and performance; and
- Baby Music Jam - an interactive introduction to music for babies aged 0-2 and their carers, through singing and musical instruments.
For children and families
- Bulnuruwanha (Taking Flight) - a dance workshop and performance, choreographed by Bangarra Dance Theatre's Emily Flannery, which explores the Wiradjuri dreaming stories of the magpie, willy wagtail, kookaburra and cockatoo for children 5+ and their families;
- Dancer for a Day - a three-hour school holiday workshop for 9-11 year-olds where ballet, contemporary and hip hop combine to make a beautiful dance explosion facilitated by award-winning dancer and choreographer Charemaine Seet;
- Alien Invasion - a three-hour school holiday workshop and an interactive quest with theatre artist Alison Bennett where 5-8 year-olds will help find a baby alien that was left behind at the Opera House;
- Shadow Puppets - a full-day school holiday workshop by internationally renowned theatre-maker and visual artist Jumaadi that introduces 9-12 year-olds to the art of Indonesian shadow puppetry (wayang kulit);
- Free Sunday morning creative experiences for 7-11 year-olds and their families led by Australian-born artist of Laotian heritage Anney Bounpraseuth, including Bare Your Bones, a special Halloween themed session.
For all ages
- Free monthly Draw the House: The Sketchbook Tour examines the Opera House and its surrounds through the eyes of an artist, and encourages different approaches to drawing, from traditional and observational to experimental and abstract.
Bulnuruwanha is a DirtyFeet production commissioned by the Sydney Opera House, as part of New Work Now, enabled by The Wolanski Foundation.