Audio Installation AFTER THE FLOOD Comes to The Centre For Creativity

The world premiere of immersive audio installation and workshop After the Flood, a hopeful tale about how communities thrive in the future despite the climate crisis, leads the Opera House's spring program of hands-on participatory events and experiences in its Centre for Creativity.

Developed by Melbourne-based performance company Triage Live Art Collective, After the Flood imagines a world five hundred years into the future where humans have created a new life on the water following rising sea levels. Audiences aged 7-11 years old and their families are invited into a calm, magical world to listen to children talk about that far away future. After The Flood explores the power of storytelling, courage, and our relationship with the sea. The performance is followed by a hands-on workshop.



Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning, Tamara Harrison says: "Empowering works like After The Flood help give parents and children the language that can help make sense of a world in crisis and shows how creativity can support uncertain futures. After The Flood, the second public talk of Sydney Opera House BUILD, and events with Rahim AlHaj and Bibi Goul Mossavi support the Opera House's commitment to the United Nations Global Goals, where we imagine a better, more equitable and sustainable future by using our cultural impact to be a catalyst for change.



"The spring program features 17 free and paid activities for all ages - from babes-in-arms to seniors and everyone in between - hosted by the artists and creators behind the world-class performances presented on our stages and industry leaders from architecture and the arts."



The jam-packed program for adults in September, October and November includes:

Rain - a mesmerising, intimate and immersive sensory experience for babies 0-12m and their carers, which introduces the next generation of audience members to the generosity of rain through sound, touch and performance; and

Baby Music Jam - an interactive introduction to music for babies aged 0-2 and their carers, through singing and musical instruments.

Bulnuruwanha (Taking Flight) - a dance workshop and performance, choreographed by Bangarra Dance Theatre's Emily Flannery, which explores the Wiradjuri dreaming stories of the magpie, willy wagtail, kookaburra and cockatoo for children 5+ and their families;

Dancer for a Day - a three-hour school holiday workshop for 9-11 year-olds where ballet, contemporary and hip hop combine to make a beautiful dance explosion facilitated by award-winning dancer and choreographer Charemaine Seet;

Alien Invasion - a three-hour school holiday workshop and an interactive quest with theatre artist Alison Bennett where 5-8 year-olds will help find a baby alien that was left behind at the Opera House;

Shadow Puppets - a full-day school holiday workshop by internationally renowned theatre-maker and visual artist Jumaadi that introduces 9-12 year-olds to the art of Indonesian shadow puppetry (wayang kulit);

Free Sunday morning creative experiences for 7-11 year-olds and their families led by Australian-born artist of Laotian heritage Anney Bounpraseuth, including Bare Your Bones, a special Halloween themed session.

For all ages

Free monthly Draw the House: The Sketchbook Tour examines the Opera House and its surrounds through the eyes of an artist, and encourages different approaches to drawing, from traditional and observational to experimental and abstract.

Bulnuruwanha is a DirtyFeet production commissioned by the Sydney Opera House, as part of New Work Now, enabled by The Wolanski Foundation.