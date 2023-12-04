Atsuko Okatsuka To Bring FULL GROWN ADULT Tour To Australia April 2024

Tickets go on sale Friday 8 December at 10am local time.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards
REVIEW: Andrew Upton's Adaptation Of Anton Chekov's THE SEAGULL For Contemporary Australia Photo 2 REVIEW: Andrew Upton's Adaptation Of Anton Chekov's THE SEAGULL For Contemporary Australia Is Challenged.
Maxine Mellor Wins 2023 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award Photo 3 Maxine Mellor Wins 2023 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award
Courtney Act, Kween Kong, and Hans to Appear in SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP at Sydney Festival 2 Photo 4 Courtney Act, Kween Kong, and Hans to Appear in SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP at Sydney Festival 2024

Atsuko Okatsuka To Bring FULL GROWN ADULT Tour To Australia April 2024

Atsuko Okatsuka To Bring FULL GROWN ADULT Tour To Australia April 2024

Atsuko Okatsuka is on her way for her first Australian tour!  She will kick off in Perth before heading to Sydney, Melborne and Brisbane.  Tickets go on sale Friday 8 December at 10am local time at bohmpresents.com.

Bringing her brand-new show Full Grown Adult, Atsuko is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in LA.  Atsuko was born in Taiwan and spent her childhood in Japan.  Her debut stand-up special, The Intruder – directed by Tig Notaro premiered on HBO, last year and was named the Best Debut Special of 2022 by the New York Times and one of the Best Specials of 2022 by Vulture and Variety.

She won the 2023 Gracie Award for Best Special and Atsuko was nominated for Best Comedian by the Wowie Awards. She was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2022, and when she made her late-night stand-up debut on The Late Late Show with James Cordern, Vulture proclaimed she won late-night.

Atsuko is currently developing a half hour comedy series based on her life with FX.  Her on-screen credits include History of the World Pt. II  (Hulu), Room 104 (HBO), and The Show Next Door with Randall Park (ROKU+).  Atsuko was recently featured on This American Life with Ira Glass and told the story of how she got to the USA.  She was raised by her grandmother, and they created the #DropChallenge together which has amassed more than 10 million views.  Her unique upbringing brings an artfully offbeat resilient persona which is perfectly embodied in her blunt bangs and bowl cut.

Hurry, this will sell out. Don't miss Atsuko Okatsuka!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
AN EVENING WITH JAMES BOND Comes to the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra in February Photo
AN EVENING WITH JAMES BOND Comes to the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra in February

Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Nicholas Milton AM will open the 2024 season with AN EVENING WITH JAMES BOND on 3 & 4 February.

2
Piano+ Reveals Seven Upcoming National Tours Set For the 2024 Season Photo
Piano+ Reveals Seven Upcoming National Tours Set For the 2024 Season

Piano+ has announced seven exciting national tours in its 2024 season, both the International Recital Series and the Emerging Artists Recital Series go on sale today.

3
Tony Award-Winning Musical PARADE Will Come to Sydney in 2024 Photo
Tony Award-Winning Musical PARADE Will Come to Sydney in 2024

Tony Award-winning musical, Parade, is coming to Sydney in May 2024. Based on a true story, this haunting and moving production explores one of America's darkest episodes. Don't miss out on tickets, on sale December 4 at 10am.

4
Emily Kam Kngwarray Shines Bright In National Gallerys Major Summer Exhibition Photo
Emily Kam Kngwarray Shines Bright In National Gallery's Major Summer Exhibition

Discover the extraordinary art of Emily Kam Kngwarray in the National Gallery's major summer exhibition. This retrospective showcases her timeless works, offering a fresh perspective on her art practice and its connection to Country. Don't miss this rare opportunity from December 2, 2023, to April 28, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence in Australia - Sydney In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/04-9/08)
Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (11/25-11/25)
Shakespeare on Film: Ran in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Ran
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (5/13-5/13)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Sydney A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
Chicago the Musical in Australia - Sydney Chicago the Musical
Capitol Theatre (6/09-6/30)VIDEOS
King Lear in Australia - Sydney King Lear
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/14-7/20)
The Seagull in Australia - Sydney The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
Viva Korea (비바 코리아 – 한국 전통음악의 걸작) in Australia - Sydney Viva Korea (비바 코리아 – 한국 전통음악의 걸작)
Riverside Theatres (1/21-1/21)
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical in Australia - Sydney TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-1/21)VIDEOS
Play in a Day: Cymbeline in Australia - Sydney Play in a Day: Cymbeline
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/26-9/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You