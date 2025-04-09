Artists Announced For The 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial Led By Artistic Director Tony Albert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opening this December, After the Rain will feature 10 large-scale, multi-disciplinary installations that celebrate inter-generational legacies and cultural warriors of the past, present and future.

Featuring projects by Alair Pambegan, Aretha Brown, Blaklash, Dylan Mooney, Hermannsburg Potters, Itja Ntjarra (Many Hands) Art Centre, and Vincent Namatjira, Jimmy John Thaiday, Naminapu Maymuru-White, Thea Anamara Perkins, Yarrenyty Arltere Artists and Grace Kemarre Robinya, and Warraba Weatherall.

Built upon existing relationships cultivated over many years, Artistic Director and leading contemporary Australian artist Tony Albert, Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji peoples, has been working closely with the exhibiting artists to challenge them to produce their best work to date and to invite them to respond to the exhibition title, which for Albert represents rebirth and new beginnings.

Tony Albert, Artistic Director, After the Rain: ‘For the Triennial, I made the conscious decision to work with artists to commission fewer projects, on a more expansive scale, and challenge everyone to come and sit, and think – resonate, or respond – to where I am sitting and thinking. These incredibly talented artists are working on ten exciting new installations that will create an immersive experience unlike any other, and I can't wait to bring them together for After the Rain.'

Supported by First Nations Arts Partner Wesfarmers Arts, the National Indigenous Art Triennial brings together commissioned work by established and emerging First Nations artists from across Australia, creating an important platform for art and ideas. The Triennial is vital to the Gallery's and Wesfarmers Arts' shared commitment to elevating First Nations voices through art. The presentation of After the Rain in Kamberri/Canberra will be celebrated with a publication and an exciting program of events, with a national tour to follow.

Dr Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery: ‘Artistic Director Tony Albert has brought together a compelling line up of artists for the fifth iteration of the National Indigenous Art Triennial. They are fearless in their story telling, using contemporary art making to deepen understanding of First Nations cultures. After the Rain promises to showcase the diversity and power of contemporary First Nations art to audiences across Australia through the exhibition in Kamberri/Canberra and its national tour.'

The 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial: After the Rain is made possible through the continued generosity of the National Gallery's First Nations Arts Partner, Wesfarmers Arts and key philanthropic supporters.

After the Rain is a free exhibition on display at the National Gallery in Kamberri/Canberra from 6 December 2025 – 26 April 2026. Following the presentation at the National Gallery, After the Rain will tour nationally from 2026 – 2028.

FEATURING PROJECTS BY:

ALAIR PEMBEGAN

Wik-Mungkan people, born 1966

Lives and works in Aurukun, Far North Qld

Aretha Brown

Gumbaynggirr people, born 2000

Lives and works in Naarm / Melbourne, Vic

BLAKLASH

Troy Casey

Kamilaroi people, born 1985

Amanda Hayman

Kalkadoon / Wakka Wakka peoples, born 1983

Live and work in Magandjin / Meeanjin / Brisbane, Qld

DYLAN MOONEY

Yuwi people, Zenadth Kes / Torres Strait and South Sea Islander, born 1995

Lives and works in Mackay, Qld

HOUSE OF NAMATJIRA

Albert Namatjira

Western Arrarnta people, 1902 – 1959

Hermannsburg Potters

Established 1992, Ntaria / Hermannsburg, NT

Iltja Ntjarra (Many Hands) Art Centre

Established 2004, Mparntwe / Alice Springs, NT

Vincent Namatjira

Western Aranda people, born 1983

Lives and works in Indulkana, SA

JIMMY JOHN THAIDAY

Kuz / Peiudu peoples, born 1978

Lives and works in Erub, Zenadth Kes / Torres Strait Islands

NAMINAPU MAYMURU-WHITE

Maŋgalili people, born 1952

Lives and works in Yirrkala, North East Arnhem Land, NT

THEA ANAMARA PERKINS

Arrernte / Kalkadoon peoples, born 1992

Lives and works in Warrang / Sydney, NSW

WARRABA WEATHERALL

Kamilaroi people, born 1987

Lives and works in Magandjin / Meeanjin / Brisbane, Qld

YARRENYTY ARLTERE ARTISTS

Established 2000, Mparntwe / Alice Springs, NT

Based in Mparntwe / Alice Springs, NT

& GRACE KEMARRE ROBINYA

Western Arrarnta / Arrernte / Luritja/ Anmatyerr peoples, born 1942

Lives and works in Mparntwe / Alice Springs, NT

The After the Rain publication documents the creative processes of 10 contemporary art projects commissioned for the 5th iteration of the National Gallery's major exhibition series dedicated to First Nations art and artists in Australia, the National Indigenous Art Triennial. Edited by the exhibition's artistic director Tony Albert, the publication shares stories of artistic collaborations, longstanding friendships and generational practices from Erub in Zenadth Kes/Torres Strait Islands to Ntaria/Hermannsburg in Central Australia. Alongside artist profiles, the publication includes commissioned essays addressing legacies, identities and climate change by contributing First Nations writers Bruce Johnson McLean, Jilda Andrews, Daniel Browning and Yessie Mosby. Original portraits of the exhibition's artists by the celebrated Western Aranda painter Vincent Namatjira punctuate a vibrantly illustrated publication. After the Rain invites readers to engage with First Nations art and artists and acknowledge and celebrate the cultural warriors of the past, present and future.

Comments