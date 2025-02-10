Andrea Bocelli Sets Exclusive Australian Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most beloved tenor, is set to make a triumphant return to Australia. He will perform with a 70-piece orchestra and a 60-person choir for one unforgettable night on Thursday, 3rd April, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Special guests will be announced soon. General public tickets go on sale at 10am (local time) on Monday 17th February from here.

Following the phenomenal success of his 2022 national tour, which saw every show sell out and left audiences in awe, this is Australia’s chance to witness the magic of Andrea Bocelli's breathtaking live performance again.

With a repertoire spanning classical masterpieces from his extensive back catalogue – which spans almost 3 decades - and contemporary favourites, BOCELLI'S ability to move hearts and stir souls is unmatched.

“The opportunity to return to Australia for one exclusive show in Sydney is something I deeply cherish,” Andrea Bocelli shares. “These moments are far more than concerts—they are profound experiences where music allows us to connect and celebrate life together. My hope for this upcoming performance is to bring serenity, joy, and beauty into the hearts of everyone who attends.

“Having had the privilege of performing for Australian audiences before, I know their warmth, passion, and enthusiasm make each visit unforgettable. I am deeply grateful to my loyal Australian fans for allowing my music to become part of their lives.”

Geoff Jones, TEG Group Chief Executive Officer, says, “TEG is delighted to announce the return of Andrea Bocelli, a global icon and one of the finest voices of our time, to Sydney for an exclusive performance in April this year. Bocelli’s ability to bridge the worlds of classical and contemporary music has touched millions, and his extraordinary talent continues to captivate audiences worldwide.”

