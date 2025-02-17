All-Star Team Announced For World Premiere Of CIRQUE ALICE At QPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queensland Performing Arts Centre has announced the all-star team of the world premiere of Cirque Alice, which comprises some of the best creatives and acrobatic acts from around the globe and will take audiences down the rabbit hole in the Concert Hall from 10 to 22 April 2025 during the Easter school holidays.

An epic new show by creators of The Illusionists, Tim Lawson (TML Enterprises) and Simon Painter (Painter Productions), Cirque Alice reimagines Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Rising Australian star and soprano Layla Schillert (Australian Idol) will frock up in the title role of Alice; while one of the most in-demand comedic magicians in the world, Jeff Hobson, will lead audiences on a riotous adventure as The Mad Hatter. Hobson will return to Australia for the first time in a decade following his acclaimed performances in The Illusionists.

The unforgettable characters and antics of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland are ripe for mind-bending acrobatic acts, with Cirque du Soleil show stealers The TT Boys as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum; Australia's Got Talent finalists The Ramadhani Brothers appearing as the Red and White Knights; Oleg Tatarynov (Australia's Got Talent) on aerial pole as The Butterfly, Alexandre Lane (Cirque Bon Bon) as The March Hare in the Cyr Wheel, and Maria Sarach (Cirque du Soleil) hand-balancing as The Queen of Hearts.

Creative Producer Simon Painter said the Cirque Alice line-up was the best cast of international acrobats to ever perform in Australia.

“When we were creating this show we were looking for two things: who is the very best in the world, and what acts best personify the characters from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland,” Mr Painter said.

“The choice of The TT Boys as Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee was obvious, as they will bring this extremely energetic and quirky act that is known as Icarian Games; while The Queen of Hearts is a very strong domineering character who needs to do something extraordinary like we'll see in Maria Sarach's hand-balancing act.”

The all-new soundtrack is by Norwegian composers Martin Raabe-Olsen and Marius Christiansen with live accompaniment by violinist Darius Thompson straight from London's West End, and features remixes of classical favourites like 'Flight of the Bumblebee', the 'Flower Duet', 'Für Elise' and more. QPAC's Klais Grand Organ will also be featured like never before.

Ash Jacks and Kirsty Painter are on board as Creative Directors, with costumes by Angela Aaron and puppets by the Olivier Award-winning Unit 9.

Choreography is by the award-winning Dane Bates, with local dancers Abby Lennon, Charlee Danilczak, Kaylee Smith, Gabriel Herrera and Lachlan Greenland luring the audience through Wonderland.

The two-hour spectacular will also feature William Estuart Mena Gonzales on the rola bola as The Dormouse; duo aerial act Maria Romanenko and Alexander Vakar as The Flamingos; Leandro Zeferino (La Soirée) and Anastasiia Vashenko (Gran Circo Mundial) as the roller-skating Royals; and Mongolian contortionists Tsetseglen Odgerel, Bayarmaa Ganbat, Baigalmaa Chuluun and Dolgorsuren Ganbold bamboozling as The Caterpillar.

TML Enterprises has created, produced and presented first class musicals and family entertainment to more than 450 cities in 45 countries, smashing box office records on Broadway, London and beyond, regularly doing so with creative producers Painter Productions.

Cirque Alice marks their eighth circus production together, many of which, including Le Noir (seen at QPAC in 2015) and Circus 1903, have enjoyed great international success with multiple sell out seasons in London, New York and Vegas.

Tickets are on sale via qpac.com.au. This event is co-presented by QPAC and part of the QPAC 40 program, celebrating 40 years of curiosity, inclusion, gathering and stories.

Comments