All New Australian Production of THE LOVERS Comes to Sydney in October

The breakout Australian pop musical The Lovers is coming to Sydney. The new production will open at Theatre Royal Sydney on 31 October, following its premiere at QPAC's Playhouse in Brisbane. The show features a who's who of Australian musical theatre – Sydney, get set to fall in love!

Romantic, rebellious and irresistibly fun, this tangled tale of love is written and composed by the acclaimed Laura Murphy. The Lovers catapults Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream into the 21st century with a pulsating pop soundtrack, a powerhouse live band and a bold new twist on the timeless comedy – bursting with energy and heart.

The Lovers' star-studded cast includes Natalie Abbott (Muriel's Wedding The Musical, Zombie! The Musical) as Helena, Jason Arrow (Hamilton, Guys and Dolls) as Demetrius, Jayme-Lee Hanekom (Tina The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon) as Puck, Loren Hunter (SIX The Musical, American Psycho) as Hermia, Stellar Perry (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show) as Oberon, and Mat Verevis (Tina The Tina Turner Musical, Beautiful) as Lysander. Rounding out the cast are Indigo Hunt (Hamilton), Jenni Little (Titanique, Tina The Tina Turner Musical) and Nic Van Lits (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show).

Shake & Stir's Artistic Director and The Lovers' Director Nick Skubij (Frankenstein, Fourteen), said he is thrilled to bring this must-see theatrical event to Sydney and couldn't be more delighted with the brilliant cast line-up. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to take Laura's addictive pop masterwork to the next level. To do that I needed three things – incredible source material (check), a brilliant creative team (check) and a top-shelf cast (check!). After all, this show requires virtuosic vocalists, brilliant actor/dancers and charisma for days. I can proudly confirm that our cast is nothing short of mind-blowing. One of them would have been a coup – to have ALL of them in The Lovers is extraordinary,” said Skubij.

“Supporting them is a team of some of the country's most revered creatives including Choreographer Yvette Lee (Follies), Music Director Heidi Maguire (SIX The Musical), Designer Isabel Hudson (Dear Evan Hansen), Lighting Designer Trent Suidgeest (Frankenstein) and TONY Award nominee David Bergman (The Picture of Dorian Gray) as Video and Sound Designer,” he added.

Co-producer John Frost is thrilled to again be partnering with Shake & Stir on this exciting new Australian musical. “Laura Murphy has written a fresh and exhilarating adaptation of Shakespeare's classic that is sure to win a whole new legion of fans. I really enjoyed partnering with Shake & Stir on The Mousetrap and Frankenstein, and delighted to be bringing another work to Sydney with them. The Lovers will be the talk of the town.”

The new production of The Lovers from the creative powerhouse of Shake & Stir Theatre Co will cast its magical spell from 31 October to 15 November at Theatre Royal Sydney.

