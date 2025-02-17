AYO and NIDA Unite to Shape the Future of Artistic Leadership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) and the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) have announced a pioneering partnership that will empower the next generation of artistic leaders. Through Momentum Leaders, an immersive interdisciplinary training program, emerging creatives from both organisations will collaborate, develop their artistic voice, and gain the essential skills to navigate the evolving cultural landscape.

This new initiative, developed from the long-standing collaboration within Arts8—the alliance of Australia’s leading national performing arts training institutions—demonstrates a shared commitment to fostering innovation, leadership, and cross-disciplinary excellence in the arts.

Participants, including instrumentalists, composers, writers, and directors, will engage in a six-month program designed to cultivate artistic mastery, leadership, and business acumen. This week, the cohort, featuring AYO participants Julia Magri, Paul Nicolaou, Elliot Plumpton, Jet Chong, Abigail Lui, Jessica Scott, and Kit Millais, alongside NIDA alumni Sudip Sauden and Lily Thomson, has gathered at Redland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane for an intensive period of creative exploration under the guidance of industry luminaries.

Renowned mentors, including Tim Munro—Associate Professor at Griffith Conservatorium of Music and a triple-Grammy-winning musician—will provide invaluable expertise, supporting participants as they develop performances that engage with contemporary social and political issues. This hands-on collaboration not only deepens their artistic practice but also strengthens connections that will resonate throughout their careers.

AYO CEO, Kimbali Harding, emphasises the significance of this partnership: ‘Momentum Leaders is a bold step forward in how we prepare young artists for their careers. By bringing together musicians, composers, and theatre-makers, we are fostering a generation of creative leaders equipped to shape Australia’s cultural future with confidence and originality.’

NIDA CEO, Liz Hughes, highlights the program’s impact: ‘This partnership with AYO reflects our shared commitment to developing versatile, forward-thinking artists who are employment ready upon graduation in the creative industries. Momentum Leaders nurtures the collaboration and adaptability required in today’s arts sector, ensuring success for graduates in an ever-changing creative landscape.’

This initiative is a testament to the vital role of the Arts8 network, which continues to provide the foundation for Australia’s creative industries, training the talent that will drive the performing and screen arts into the future. Supported by the Commonwealth Government’s National Cultural Policy—Revive, the Arts8 institutions collectively contribute to a sector that generates $122.3 billion for the Australian economy.

