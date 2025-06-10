ANNE BEING FRANK Will Make Australian Premiere

After receiving rave reviews in New York this bold, award-winning new Australian play by acclaimed playwright Ron Elisha, will have its Australian premiere at the Sydney Opera House, playing for one week only from 13 to 21 September 2025.



ANNE BEING FRANK offers a powerful reimagining of Anne Frank’s legacy, transporting audiences between three worlds: the secret annex in Amsterdam, the horrors of Bergen Belsen, and an imagined future in a high-rise New York publishing house.



Winner of the Broadway World Award for Best Off-Broadway Solo Performance and Best Off-Broadway Production of a Play (2023), this captivating solo work is brought to life by internationally acclaimed performer Alexis Fishman, who plays five characters with four accents and whose transformative performance has earned standing ovations and critical acclaim.



In this bold new interpretation Anne is alive and on the cusp of publishing her now-iconic diary—but her worldview is darker, shaped by her untold experiences. As her editor fights to retain the diary's innocence, Anne demands her truth be heard—with raw insight and irrepressible spirit.