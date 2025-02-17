AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH Comes to Riverside Theatres

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Friday 28 March 2025

Riverside Theatres will present the cabaret-style homage to Kate Bush, An Evening Without Kate Bush at the Riverside Theatre on Friday 28th March. Making its return to Australian stages and featuring the talents of the multi-award-winning performer, Sarah-Louise Young, An Evening Without Kate Bush pays tribute to the music, fans, and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

With inventive stage craft, a wildly wonderful voice and mesmerising performance from Sarah-Louise Young, the show – based on years of Bush-related research – delves into the phenomenal fan base (known as Fish People) that Kate Bush has inspired since she first topped the UK charts in 1978. 

Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or recently joined the shoal via ‘Stranger Things’, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush and celebrate at this joyful, unique and mind-blowing show.





