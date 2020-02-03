AMERICAN PSYCHO - The Musical To Premiere At The Sydney Opera House

American Psycho - The Musical will be presented in the Sydney Opera House Playhouse from 4 - 21 June, 2020. Sexy, dark and disturbing, the production is returning after a successful season at the Hayes Theatre Co. in 2019 that earned the musical nine 2020 Sydney Theatre Awards.



Based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 controversial best-selling novel, American Psycho, and the 2000 film of the same name, American Psycho - The Musical is a chilling yet wickedly comedic insight into a society driven by capitalism, self-image and wealth. Starring Ben Gerrard, the pitch black, social satire tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome member of Manhattan's elite who indulges in sadistic sex and murder. With the book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale), music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and featuring classic 80's hits from Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, New Order and Huey Lewis and the News, American Psycho - The Musical is both cult-classic and crime thriller.



Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell, says: "Pairing razor sharp satire with an 80's pop score, American Psycho - The Musical is a thrilling revitalisation of a cult classic that explores power, privilege and narcissistic greed. This critically acclaimed pitch black comedy, reinvented by Alexander Berlage and his team, will play the Sydney Opera House this winter. Join us for a dark and hilarious ride into the mind of Patrick Bateman."



American Psycho - The Musical boasts an impressive Australian creative team comprising the 2020 Sydney Theatre Award Winner for Best Director of a Musical Alexander Berlage (Cry Baby), Musical Director Andrew Worboys (Sweet Charity, Assassins), Choreographer Yvette Lee (Moonshadow), recipient of multiple Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Set Design Isabel Hudson (Cry Baby), Costume Designer Mason Browne (Cry Baby), and Sound Designer Nicholas Walker (Assassins, Blood Brothers). This musical is produced by BB-Arts Entertainment & Two Doors Productions and is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.





