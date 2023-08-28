ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Sydney's Coliseum Theatre

Performances are on January 4 and 5, 2024.

Aug. 28, 2023

ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Sydney's Coliseum Theatre

The internationally acclaimed theatrical masterpiece Alice in Wonderland is coming to Sydney Coliseum Theatre for the Summer school holidays, so don’t be late for these very important dates 4 & 5 January, or you will miss your chance to tumble down the rabbit hole and join Alice on her captivating and magical adventures! 

This glorious production features breathtaking costuming and puppetry, using ingenious stagecraft and limitless imagination, and will thrill children and adults alike. Meet the White Rabbit, the eccentric Mad Hatter, The Cheshire Cat and of course the boisterous Queen of Hearts as a cast of brilliant actors bring over 20 curious characters to life. 

True to the original book, there is something for everyone with plenty of word play and pun-based humour that older kids and adults will enjoy, while younger children will love the colourful characters, charming puppetry and physical comedy (especially Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum). Directed and adapted by Penny Farrow and produced by Broadway Haus, USA in association with Bonnie Lythgoe Productions.
 
VENUE:                     Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ, Rooty Hill
DATES & TIMES:     Thursday 4 Jan 7.30pm; Friday 5 Jan 11am & 2pm      
BOOKINGS:              https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2260651®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpremier.ticketek.com.au%2Fshows%2Fshow.aspx%3Fsh%3DALICEW24?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




