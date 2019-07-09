ABC Classic Releases Favourites From The Choir Of King's College, Cambridge

The Choir of King's College, Cambridge is unquestionably one of the finest choirs in the world. Founded in the 15th century and drawing on an unbroken tradition of musical excellence, the Choir has captured the hearts of listeners all around the world. Generations of Australian audiences have thrilled to the exquisite beauty of the Choir's annual Christmas festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, in radio broadcasts from the BBC; in July and August this year, they have the opportunity to hear these inspirational singers in the flesh, as the Choir embarks on a national tour for Musica Viva Australia.

To celebrate this event, ABC Classic is delighted to release this limited edition collection of classic King's College recordings, featuring three of its most respected directors: Stephen Cleobury, David Willcocks and Philip Ledger, and drawing on the repertoire being presented on the Choir's Australian tour. The album takes us on a journey through the English choral music tradition, from a cappella Renaissance jewels by English masters William Byrd and Orlando Gibbons to the masterpieces of the 20th-century British cathedral tradition: Charles Stanford, Gerald Finzi, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Hubert Parry and, at the heart of the album, Benjamin Britten's meltingly beautiful and infinitely joyous A Ceremony of Carols, for treble voices and harp.

TRACKLISTING:

1 GIBBONS Hosanna to the Son of David

2 PURCELL Iehovah, quam multi sunt

3 FINZI Lo, the Full, Final Sacrifice

4 STANFORD For Lo, I Raise Up

5-16 BRITTEN A Ceremony of Carols

17 PURCELL Remember Not, Lord, Our Offences

18 Vaughan Williams Valiant-for-Truth

19 BYRD Laudibus in sanctis

20 PARRY I Was Glad

Choir of King's College, Cambridge is conducted by:

Sir Stephen Cleobury (tracks 2, 4-16, 18 and 19)

Sir David Willcocks (tracks 3 and 20)

Sir Philip Ledger (tracks 1 and 17)





