44 *** ACTS IN ONE WEEK Comes to the Belvoir

Up Late with Belvoir and Moonshine & Tits Productions are pleased to present the premiere of 44 *** Acts in One Week, an apocalyptic rom-com created in extraordinary times. Premiering from 16 - 20 December at Belvoir St Theatre, 44 *** Acts in One Week is part gig, part radio-play and part stab in the dark, in a subversive and joyful response to the madness that was 2020.

Bringing together two of Australia's most loved comediennes, Green Room Award-winner Rebecca Massey (ABC's Utopia) and Sydney Theatre Award-winner Sheridan Harbridge (Griffin Theatre Company's Prima Facie), the comedic duo star alongside a cast of some of the country's finest theatre talent including Keith Robinson (Belvoir's Twelfth Night), Priscilla Doueihy (IFC Films' Babyteeth) and Michael Whalley (Belvoir's Hir).

Clickbait blogger Celina Valderrama has just been given the assignment from hell: do and review every item in a new book entitled 'The 44 *** Acts That Will Change Your Life', by Friday. With no other partner available, Celina is forced to turn to her nemesis, the holier than thou eco-activist and office mail boy, Alab Delusa.a??As the unwilling couple embark on a race against time through the world of kink, will the friction between them unleash the wild we're all trying to keep at bay? Can *** make the world a better place?

Written by award-winning playwright David Finnigan (Kill Climate Deniers), 44 *** Acts in One Week was nominated for the Patrick White Award, the Verity Bargate Award and the Griffin Playwriting Award.

Director and performer Sheridan Harbridge said, "This year we started our company Moonshine & Tits as a fleetfooted response to the hairy situation artists and companies found themselves in. We wanted to get more actors on stage with less financial risk for theatre companies. Less financial risk for theatres, means more jobs for actors, more theatre for audiences."

Producer and performer Rebecca Massey said, "Our solution was to bring back the radio play in 44 *** Acts in One Week. This means, in this case, no set, minimal rehearsal, mikes, scripts, music and a foley table of fruit. As with all of David Finnigan's work, under the laughs are darker provocations about the mess we have found ourselves in. 44 *** Acts is an uncannily prescient comedy for a world on the brink."

Venue: Downstairs & Upstairs Theatre, Belvoir St Theatre

Dates: 16 - 20 December 2020

Wednesday 16 December, 9:00pm (Downstairs Theatre)Thursday 17 December, 9:00pm (Downstairs Theatre)Friday 18 December, 9:00pm (Downstairs Theatre)Saturday 19 December, 9:00pm (Downstairs Theatre)Sunday 20a??December, 9:00pm (Upstairs Theatre)



Tickets: $35, available at the Belvoir website or (02) 9699 3444.

