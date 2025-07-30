2025 Nsw Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) Exhibition to Open at Artspace in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artspace, in partnership with Create NSW, will present the 2025 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition from August 21 to October 19, 2025. The annual exhibition celebrates six early-career artists in New South Wales, offering a dynamic survey of experimental and thought-provoking contemporary practice.

This year’s shortlisted finalists are Ellen Ferrier, Ellie Hannon, Ali Noble, Vedika Rampal, Joel Sherwood Spring, and Ali Tahayori. One artist will be awarded the $30,000 Fellowship to undertake a self-directed professional development program. The recipient will be announced on Thursday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. during the opening night at Artspace.

“For over 25 years, Artspace has been proud to partner with Create NSW on the NSW VAF(E) exhibition,” said Artspace Director Victor Wang. “It continues to shape the future of contemporary art in our region, offering visibility and a platform for bold new voices.”

Associate Curator Sarah Rose added, “Each shortlisted finalist has developed an ambitious presentation grounded in experimentation and risk-taking. Collectively, they engage critical ideas of our times through diverse conceptual and material practices.”

The 2025 edition will also feature two projects from Parramatta Artists Studios alumni: EJ Son’s Fountain, 2025 in the Ideas Platform, and a new Banner Series work by Tom Polo. Now in its eighth year, the PAS-Artspace partnership continues to spotlight innovation from Western Sydney-based artists.

For more information, visit artspace.org.au.

Applications for the 2026 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) will open Monday, August 25 and close Tuesday, October 7 at 5 p.m. AEST. More information can be found at create.nsw.gov.au.