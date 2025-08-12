& JULIET Comes to Riverside Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What if Shakespeare’s Juliet didn’t end it all for Romeo? What if she got a second chance at life, love, and her own happily-ever-after?

From 3 to 19 October audiences in Parramatta can join Juliet as she rewrites her story, supported by an eccentric cast of characters including her friends, a lovestruck new flame, and even a reimagined Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway.

From the Emmy–winning writer of Schitt’s Creek, this joyful, irreverent twist on Shakespeare’s classic which has won three Olivier Awards and become a Broadway sensation asks: what if Juliet didn’t die over Romeo, but chose a fresh start?

Bursting with heart, humour, and spectacular staging, & Juliet is powered by a playlist of pop anthems from Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Celine Dion, The Backstreet Boys, and more.