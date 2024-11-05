Bangarra Dance Theatre Will Embark on 2025 National Tour With ILLUME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 2025, Bangarra Dance Theatre, will present the world premiere of their first-ever visual arts collaboration, Illume, a new presentation from Mirning woman and Bangarra artistic director, Frances Rings and Goolarrgon Bard visual artist, Darrell Sibosado.

Inspired by Sibosado’s Bard Country on the north-western coast of Western Australia, Illume draws together music, visual arts and dance to explore the ways light has captivated and sustained Indigenous cultural existence for millennia.

Following a two-decade tenure at the Sydney Opera House Drama Theatre, in 2025, Bangarra will move to the prestigious Joan Sutherland Theatre stage at the Sydney Opera House to premiere the work in June, allowing bigger audiences to experience Bangarra’s extraordinary storytelling. Illume will then embark on a national tour, which in a welcome return in 2025, will also include performances in Western Australia.

Rings and Sibosado’s collaboration examines artificial light pollution and its disruption to land and sky, devastating First Nations people’s connections to sky country and limiting their ability to share celestial knowledge and skylore. Illume explores the awe of light, a bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds. It charts the impacts of light pollution in a climate emergency.

Frances Rings says, “I’m excited to work alongside distinguished Bard visual artist, Darrell Sibosado and explore the concept of light as ‘a glowing bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds.’

This collaboration allows us to examine light from both choreographic and visual art perspectives, in a unique approach that draws on both movement and visual elements to convey complex themes about light, culture, and environmental issues.

I hope that by intersecting our artistic practices, we potentially create something more innovative and impactful that honours our First Nations cultural storytelling.”

Sibosado says, “I’m very excited and honoured to be working with Frances and Bangarra. I first met Frances in about 1988 when we were both students at NAISDA College. I have watched her focus, commit and grow into the artist creator she is today and I have always been intrigued by her movement style and the composition of her work.

My work is steeped in the context of where I’m from. I am really looking forward to seeing how Frances and I can work together, how our practices will respond, merge and translate to express the rhythm and essence of my people and my country.”

Working alongside Sibosado to bring his designs to the Bangarra stage, will be set designer Charles Davis, Costume Designer Elizabeth Gadsby, lighting designer Damien Cooper, Wiradjuri/Gamilaroi man and composer Brendon Boney, and cultural consultant Trevor Sampi, a Bardi Jawi man from Lombadina.

Tickets are on sale from 12th November 2024.

Comments