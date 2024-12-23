DIE SCHNEEKONIGIN Comes to Theatre Basel This Month

Performances continue through 4 January.
Die Schneekönigin comes to Theatre Basel this month. This production is modeled after Hans Christian Andersen in an adaptation by Franz Broich. Performances continue through 4 January.
The Snow Queen turns little Kay's heart into an icicle. Suddenly he can no longer stand the things he used to like. He also has nothing but scorn for his girlfriend Gerda. When Kay disappears, Gerda sets off in search of her enchanted friend. People, animals and mythical creatures help her to overcome all the dangers and free Kay. As long as our hearts are hot, no one can harm us! A magical adventure about the power of friendship and the courage to show your feelings.
Inszenierung und Text – Franz Broich
Bühne – Jana Furrer
Kostüme – Karoline Gundermann
Sounddesign – Ameli Schuster
Licht – Stefan Erny
Theaterpädagogik – Lena-Margaretha Döbel
Dramaturgie – Kris Merken
Krähe/ Räubermutter/ Schneekönigin – Jan Bluthardt
Räubermädchen – Carina Braunschmidt
Gerda – Katharina Gieron
Prinzessin/ Finnin – Dominic Hartmann
Kay/ Prinz/ Rentier – Julian Anatol Schneider
Live-Musik – Ameli Schuster
