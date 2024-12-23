DIE SCHNEEKONIGIN Comes to Theatre Basel This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Die Schneekönigin comes to Theatre Basel this month. This production is modeled after Hans Christian Andersen in an adaptation by Franz Broich. Performances continue through 4 January.

The Snow Queen turns little Kay's heart into an icicle. Suddenly he can no longer stand the things he used to like. He also has nothing but scorn for his girlfriend Gerda. When Kay disappears, Gerda sets off in search of her enchanted friend. People, animals and mythical creatures help her to overcome all the dangers and free Kay. As long as our hearts are hot, no one can harm us! A magical adventure about the power of friendship and the courage to show your feelings.

Creative Team

Inszenierung und Text – Franz Broich

Bühne – Jana Furrer

Kostüme – Karoline Gundermann

Sounddesign – Ameli Schuster

Licht – Stefan Erny

Theaterpädagogik – Lena-Margaretha Döbel

Dramaturgie – Kris Merken

Cast

Krähe/ Räubermutter/ Schneekönigin – Jan Bluthardt

Räubermädchen – Carina Braunschmidt

Gerda – Katharina Gieron

Prinzessin/ Finnin – Dominic Hartmann

Kay/ Prinz/ Rentier – Julian Anatol Schneider

Live-Musik – Ameli Schuster

Comments

