Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for St. Louis: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Klick - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 43%



ON YOUR FEET

28%

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

15%

William Angulo -- The MunyChris Page-Sanders -- COCA - Center of Creative Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenna Gove - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 58%

Cherol Thibaut - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 23%

Tristan Raines - SOUND OF MUSIC - The Muny 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Blane Pressler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 60%

Adam Grun - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 25%

Matt Kunkel - SOUND OF MUSIC - The Muny 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Maggie Burrowa - ON YOUR FEET - The MUNY 34%

Morgan Maul-Smith - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 31%

Ron Himes - SWEAT - The Black Rep 24%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Jacqueline Thompson and Gaby Rodriguez - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 31%

Ron Himes - HOME - The Black Rep 28%

Heather Beal - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 23%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Kyle Himsworth - I REMEMBER HARLEM - The Black Rep 68%

Avatar Studios - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 32%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Shaw - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 61%

Stephanie Draper - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 17%

Karen Pierce - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 11%



Best Musical

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 68%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 32%



Best Performer In A Musical

Shaina Vencel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSSS - Ozark Actors Theatre 34%

Stephen Valesquez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSS - Ozark Actors Theatre 33%

Christopher Strawhun - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 14%



Best Performer In A Play

Amy Loui - SWEAT - The Black Rep 22%

Brian McKinley - SWEAT - The Black Rep 22%

Bert Wunderlich - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 20%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Jesmelia - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 58%

Amber Rose - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 36%

Tyler - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 6%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Thomasina Clarke - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT - The Black Rep 25%

Brian McKinley - HOME - The Black Rep 22%

Christina Yancy - HOME - The Black Rep 17%



Best Play

ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 42%

SWEAT - The Black Rep 42%

SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 8%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SWEAT - The Black Rep 35%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 35%

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 30%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Britton Lynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 64%

George Shea - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 17%

Laura Kyro - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Smedley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 63%

Jon Zielke - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 25%

Kareem Deanes - SWEAT - The Black Rep 5%



Best Streaming Play

HOME - The Black Rep 37%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Metro Theatre 34%

THE VERY HUNGRY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Metro Theatre 15%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chris Moore - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 30%

Miki Abraham - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 27%

Bryan Austermann - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 23%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kelly Howe - SWEAT - The Black Rep 26%

Jeff Kargus - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 20%

Tanya Badgely - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 18%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Christina Yancy - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 40%

Brian McKinley - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 23%

Kentrell Jamison - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 23%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 80%

THE BUTTERFLY ROOM - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 20%

