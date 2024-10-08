Video: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis's suspense thriller Dial ‘M’ for Murder by Frederick Knott. Dial ‘M’ for Murder, which inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, combines passion, blackmail and revenge into a breathtaking, edge-of-your-seat murder mystery when a gold-digging husband’s perfect crime misfires, trapping all parties in a sinister and dangerous web of lies.

Dial ‘M’ for Murder features a killer cast, all with ties to St. Louis, including St. Louis native Jenelle Chu (Bernhardt/Hamlet on Broadway) as Margot, Jordan Coughtry (Twelfth Night, Macbeth at Illinois Shakespeare Festival) as Tony, Rep favorite Eric Dean White (It’s a Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play) as Inspector Hubbard, current Webster University student Ethan Dunne Stewart as Thompson, Jayson Heil (All My Sons, The New Jewish Theatre) as Max and David Diaz Weynand (Uncle Vanya, The Rogue Theater) as Lesgate.

Dial ‘M’ for Murder is directed by Melissa Rain Anderson who returns to The Rep after directing crowd favorites The Play That Goes Wrong, The Wolves and The Marvelous Wonderettes. Joining her on the design team is set design by local favorites Peter and Margery Spack (The Play that Goes Wrong, The Rep), costume design by Ruby Kemph, lighting design by Minjoo Kim (A Christmas Carol, Kansas City Rep), sound design by Amanda Werre (August: Osage County, The Rep) and stage manager Emilee Buchheit.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.

