VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The Muny

Performances begin August 14th.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Get a first look at the cast of Sister Act in rehearsals for The Muny production! Sister Act runs August 14 - 20, 2023.

Joining the previously announced Bryonha Marie (Deloris Van Cartier), Mamie Parris (Mother Superior), James T. Lane (Eddie Souther), Alan H. Green (Curtis Jackson), Thom Sesma (Monsignor O'Hara), Meredith Aleigha Wells (Mary Robert), Madeleine Doherty (Mary Lazarus), Katy Geraghty (Mary Patrick), Brandon Espinoza (Pablo) and Darron Hayes (TJ) are Rob Colletti (Joey) and Melaine Loren (Standby for Deloris Van Cartier). Rounding out the company are Lexi Baldachino, Collin J. Bradley, Michele Burdette Elmore, Brady Foley, Talya Groves, Nigel Jamal Hall, Austin Wong Harper, Anita Jackson, Zakeyia Lacey, Janna Linae, Kaitlyn Mayse, Adelina Mitchell, Lizz Picini, Amber Alexandria Rose, Ronan Ryan, Gordon Semeatu, Cameron Monroe Thomas and Rebecca Young.

This Muny production of this feel-good musical, as previously announced, is led by director and choreographer Denis Jones, with music director/conductor Sheilah V. Walker, associate choreographer Barry Busby and assistant choreographer Lizz Picini.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Edward E. Hayes Jr., costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Shelby Loera, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kevan Loney, wig design by Kelley Jordan, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.







