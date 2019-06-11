The Rep Raises $1 Million for the Steve Woolf Studio Series

Steve Woolf's legacy at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will live on, thanks to a successful $1 million endowment campaign.



The funds will support programming in The Rep's Emerson Studio Theatre, ensuring that the theatre will continue to produce cutting-edge work in its intimate, black box-style space. The Studio season will go by a new name: the Steve Woolf Studio Series.



Launched at the start of Woolf's final season at The Rep, the fundraising campaign attracted hundreds of donors, as well as significant matching grants from the Berges Family Foundation and the Bill & Sandy Snyder Foundation.



"We are immensely pleased to have made our fundraising goal for the Steve Woolf Studio Series," said Mark Bernstein, The Rep's managing director. "We saw the community rally around the goal of supporting Steve's legacy at The Rep, and as a result, the Steve Woolf Studio Series will carry forth his high standard for incredible, thought-provoking productions."



Woolf retired as The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director at the end of May. His successor, Hana S. Sharif, has programmed an exciting 2019-2020 Studio season that features Kirsten Greenidge's Feeding Beatrice (a world premiere), Larissa Fasthorse's The Thanksgiving Play and Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake.



For more information on the Steve Woolf Studio Series and the rest of the upcoming Rep season, visit repstl.org.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories