The New Jewish Theatre Announces 2023 Season
The season will kick off on January 19, 2023, with Neil Simon's Broadway Bound.
The New Jewish Theatre has announced its 2023 season, which is also its 25th season of producing professional plays and musicals at the J. The season celebrates some of the New Jewish Theatre's most beloved playwrights, productions and actors, while also bringing new works to St. Louis audiences.
The season will kick off on January 19, 2023, with Neil Simon's Broadway Bound. The third play in Simon's "Brighton Beach Trilogy" picks up with the Jerome family nine years after the events of Brighton Beach Memoirs, which New Jewish Theatre produced to great acclaim in 2019.
Next, is the heart-wrenching and hilarious one-person play Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. It will feature NJT favorite Will Bonfiglio and is an immersive, interactive and imaginative journey following one man as he works to cheer his depressed mother by listing every brilliant thing in existence.
In June, NJT will present the regional premiere of Gloria: A Life by Emily Mann. This is both a play and a conversation. The first act takes you on a journey through feminist icon Gloria Steinem's life, and the second invites audiences to share their own stories.
Following Gloria, the season will feature a classic story of culture clashes and kindness by showcasing Mark Harelik's The Immigrant, which will be the first play to be directed by NJT's new Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet. The play tells the story of a Russian Jewish immigrant who struggles to create a new home for himself in a tiny Texas town in the 1900s while forging unlikely but lifelong friendships with its residents.
The season will conclude in December 2023 with the musical comedy, Little Shop of Horrors, about an unsuspecting young plant store clerk who accidentally unleashes a man-eating monster. Written by the dynamite duo of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (the team behind the Disney classics Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid), Little Shop of Horrors is full of toe-tapping musical numbers and fun.
"There is something for everyone to enjoy in New Jewish Theatre's 2023 season," says Scallet. "From the oh-so-familiar funny family squabbles of Broadway Bound to the stirring story of one of the most important women of our time, to a delightfully wicked musical theatre favorite. My thanks to my predecessor Eddie Coffield who largely assembled this season before his departure in August - I am thrilled with the productions he chose to celebrate Jewish authors and themes."
The shows will premiere at The J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis). Season subscriptions go on sale on November 1 and single tickets will be available for purchase on December 1. Tickets are available by phone 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.
