The New Jewish Theatre to Present Ken Ludwig’s BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY

The New Jewish Theatre (NJT) will present Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, a comic reimagining of The Hound of the Baskervilles, running November 20 through December 7, 2025, at the Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146).

Written by Ken Ludwig, known for Lend Me a Tenor and Dear Jack, Dear Louise, this modern adaptation transforms Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mystery into a whirlwind of disguises, danger, and farce. The story follows Holmes and Dr. Watson as they attempt to unravel the legend of a supernatural hound haunting the Baskerville family.

Five actors portray more than 40 characters in the production, balancing suspense and comedy through rapid costume changes, accents, and theatrical sleight-of-hand.

The cast includes Nick Freed (Sherlock Holmes, NJT debut), Bryce Miller (The Wanderers, Trayf) as Dr. Watson, Alicia Revé Like (Actress One, NJT debut), Sean Seifert (Actor One, NJT debut), and John Wilson, Director of Cultural Arts at the J, making both his NJT and St. Louis debut as Actor Two.

Directed by Nisi Sturgis, who previously voiced the Giant in NJT’s 2023 production of Into the Woods, the creative team features Reiko Huffman (scenic design), Michele Friedman Siler (costume design), Katherine Stepanek (lighting design), Victoria Deiorio and Ethan Foss (sound design), Lauren Roth (dialect coach), and Zev Steinrock (fight and intimacy coordinator).

“Ken Ludwig's Baskerville is a unique blend of comedy and mystery, a classic tale retold by a superb storyteller,” said Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet. “Our director Nisi Sturgis knows this piece inside and out, and I know she will create an exciting, suspenseful, and thoroughly enjoyable production for everyone this November.”

Performances run Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with a special Black Friday performance on November 28. Tickets range from $29–$61 and are available at newjewishtheatre.org or by phone at 314-442-3283.