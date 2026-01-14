THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre

The National Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera, is coming to The Fabulous Fox February 18 – March 1.

Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ with Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé,’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul,’ Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli,’ William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin,’ Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André,’ Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry,’ Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi,’ Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry,’ and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as ‘Christine Daaé,’ at certain performances.

They are joined on tour by James Channing as ‘Joseph Buquet,’ Carlyn Connolly as ‘Madame Firmin,’ Keenan English as ‘Hannibal's Guard/Shepherd,’ David Young Fernandez as ‘Hairdresser,’ Alyssa Giannetti as ‘Page,’ Stanley Glover as ‘Hannibal's Guard/Shepherd,’ Matthew Griffin as ‘Marksman,’ Jeremy Harr as ‘Don Attilio,’ Olivia McMillan as ‘Wild Woman,’ Evelyn Mê-Linh as ‘Princess,’ Ben Roseberry as ‘Auctioneer/Monsieur Reyer,’ Alexandria Shiner as ‘Confidante,’ Dennis Shuman as ‘Jeweler,’ Donovan Elliot Smith as ‘Passarino,’ Stephen Tewksbury as ‘Monsieur LeFèvre/Fire Chief,’ and Krista Wigle as ‘Wardrobe Mistress.’ Aloria Adams, Kayla Goldsberry, Jennifer Gruener, Liv Mitchell, Eureka Nakano, and Charlotte Oceana are The Ballet Chorus of the Opéra Populaire and Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Bronson Norris Murphy, Camila Rodrigues, Lacy Sauter, and Andy Tighe are Swings.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, it has played to over 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories and 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.