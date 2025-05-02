St. Louisan Jack Lane Earns His Eighth Tony Nomination for SUNSET BLVD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When the Tony nominations were announced yesterday morning St. Louisian Jack Lane was nominated for the eighth time for producing shows on Broadway. This season he is part of the producing team for the smash hit Sunset Blvd that is currently wowing audiences at the St. James Theatre.

The stripped-down, cinematic production picked up 7 nominations including Lane and the producing team’s nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. Olivier winners Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis picked up nominations for Leading Actress and Actor in a Musical. Other nominations went to Jamie Lloyd for Best Direction of a Musical, Jack Knowles for Best Lighting Design, Adam Fisher for Best Sound Design, and David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber for Best Orchestrations.

Lane said of his nomination, “It’s always a thrill to be nominated for a Tony Award. I am particularly excited that Jamie Lloyd’s brilliant new production of Sunset Blvd was recognized with seven nominations. And I must applaud Nicole and Tom for their stunning performances, along with the entire company.”

Lane, who is positioned to win his fourth Tony for Sunset Blvd, is no stranger to producing success. His previous Tony wins were for producing The Humans (Best Play), Fun Home (Best Musical), and Company (Best Revival of a Musical). Lane was also nominated for his work on the Broadway hits Water for Elephants, & Juliet, The Prom, and Peter and the Starcatcher.

& Juliet is the only remaining Best Musical nominee from the 2023 Tony awards that is still playing on Broadway and is currently on its first national tour. It will soon be joined by Water for Elephants that is headed out on its national tour later this fall. Lane is also on the producing team for the London revival of EVITA that is being directed by Sunset Blvd visionary Jamie Lloyd.

Up next for Lane is Call Me Izzy starring Jean Smart. The dark comedy is written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine. Call Me Izzy opens on June 12, 2025, at Studio 54 for a limited run.

Once Sunset Blvd closes in July and vacates the St. James Theater, Lane’s new Broadway production, The Queen of Versailles moves into the St. James. The Queen of Versailles stars Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham with a score written by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz. The new musical is being directed by Tony winner and current directing nominee Michael Arden who picked up a directing nomination today for Best Musical favorite Maybe Happy Ending.

Plans are also being made to bring Always, Patsy Cline to Broadway soon. Lane will serve as lead producer and details will be announced when they become available.

Lane is also taking his producing prowess into the world of film as well. His documentary film A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole will receive theatrical distribution. The movie will open in New York City at the IFC Theatre on June 13, 2025, after playing numerous prestigious film festivals. Additional engagements will be happening across the country in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and Minneapolis. This will make the film eligible for Oscar consideration. The documentary feature directed by Dori Berinstein, takes us into the world of international designer Kenneth Cole with a particular emphasis on his remarkable social justice stance.

“When I saw the rough cut of the documentary eight months ago, I knew I had to be a part of it. It made me want to be a better person; it was that galvanizing to me. I am very proud to be an executive producer on the film, my very first,” he said.

But before all that Lane and the Suset Blvd team will eagerly await the Tony Awards that will be presented on June 8th at Radio City Musical Hall. More hardware could be on its way back to St. Louis should Sunset Blvd and Lane win for Best Revival of a Musical. Jack Lane’s mantle may soon contain a quartet of the most sought-after award in theatre, the distinctive Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre.

