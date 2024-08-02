Spotlight: RED at Wool Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raw and provocative, RED is a searing portrait of Mark Rothko's ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting, New York's famed Four Seasons restaurant. The New Jewish Theatre is dedicated to exploring Jewish themes and celebrating Jewish writers while examining the full range of the human experience.

We present universal work through a Jewish lens, using our productions to enrich lives, promote inclusivity, and build community. The New Jewish Theatre is the proud winner of 6 awards and 24 nominations from the 2023 St. Louis Circle Theatre Awards.

