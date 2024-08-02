Spotlight: RED at Wool Theatre

1
Cast Set for DIAL M FOR MURDER AT The Rep
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will kick off the 2024/25 Season with the suspense thriller Dial ‘M’ for Murder by Frederick Knott. Learn how to purchase tickets.
Review: St. Louis Stages Thrills with DISNEY'S NEWSIES in an Exhilarating New Production
This STAGES St. Louis production of Disney’s NEWSIES is a thrilling production on a grand scale with a large cast and phenomenal production value. In her debut as choreographer of a full-blown professional production Lindsay Joy Lancaster electrified the sold-out Kirkwood Performing Arts Center with her athletic blend of classical and contemporary dance. Director Steve Bebout collaborated with his cast and crew to tell a stirring David versus Goliath story that was exceptionally entertaining with exquisite execution. Actor Daniel Marconi creates an audacious and gritty Jack Kelly.
Review: The Muny's WAITRESS is a Sweet Slice of Musical Theater Pie
WAITRESS is another must-see musical production in the Muny’s 106th season. Brown’s direction is incredible. She accomplishes the near impossible staging an intimate musical on a massive stage. Credit her and the entire technical team for pulling off miraculous Muny magic. Vosk is brilliant. The entire cast is superb. They deliver delightful vocals and find all the humor baked into the script. The Muny’s Waitress simply gets everything right. It is a sweet little slice of musical theater pie.