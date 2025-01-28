Spotlight: ATHENA at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis

Nick Freed is joining artistic forces with Kay Ailee Bush, Summer Baer, and Kayla Lindsay to create Glass Elevator’s first full season. Freed shared that there are richly gifted professionals in St. Louis who are eager to experiment and create cool new things. Glass Elevator will open its season in July with a new play development series called their “Ground Floor Series” that will feature a play that is 90-minutes or less. They will begin accepting script submissions in February from emerging St. Louis playwrights. Following their summer production, Glass Elevator will stage VAMPIRE DATING SHOW in the fall, a devised production that is based around a captivating vampire mistress in a macabre dating show parody set in a surreal gothic style studio.