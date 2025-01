Spotlight: ATHENA at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mary Wallace and Athena are brave, and seventeen, and fencers, and training for the Junior Olympics. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. They wish they were friends.

This production runs 75 minutes with no intermission. This production contains strobe lights, strong language, and is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Comments