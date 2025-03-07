Season Ticket Holders Share Their Excitement About The Muny's 107th Season in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, March 10, 2025, new season subscriptions go on sale for The Muny’s107th season. The 2025 season brings the premieres of BRING IT ON, COME FROM AWAY, DISNEY’S FROZEN, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN to The Muny stage in Forest Park. EVITA, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, AND JERSEY BOYS round out the seven show season. This season promises to be as exceptional as last year’s magical season.

The Muny subscribers are excited about what the 107th season has to offer. Ted Samuels is a third-generation season ticket holder. He talks of the joy that the family shows bring to young and old alike. “The Disney shows are always a highlight because you see the kids’ excitement, especially the little girls dressed in costumes. Watching the children learn to love theater is quite fun,” he said. Samuels also talked about his excitement for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with its spectacular music and a funny but important story. He calls “I Am What I Am” just a beautiful song.

Samuels recalls attending The Muny with his grandfather and father and spoke of his earliest memories of shows he’d seen. “My first memories included the many shows with a spectacular array of stars performing at The Muny,” he continued, “Angela Lansbury, Joel Grey, Carol Channing, Pearl Bailey, Bernadette Peters, and Robert Preston all came to do shows here.” He said.

Samuels told Broadway World that he remembers Angela Lansbury in a spectacular production of GYPSY. He reminisced about Joel Grey performing in wonderful productions of GEORGE M! and CABARET in back-to-back seasons. He also recalls seeing Herschel Bernardi in MAN OF LA MANCHA when he was a young man and called it powerful.

Chris Koster was also enraptured as a young boy by The Muny’s 1970 production of MAN OF LA MANCHA that starred Ed Ames. He tells the story of his mother popping popcorn on the stove in a steel kettle, pouring it into empty bread bags, and taking the family to sit in the free seats. “It was MAN OF LA MANCHA that got me interested in the theater,” he said.

Today Koster is a proud season subscriber and says, “I’ve barely missed a show in the past 15-years.” This season he most looks forward to EVITA. He said, “In presenting an evolution of theater, The Muny has an uncompromising commitment to creating productions that match the grandeur of the stage.” Koster is curious to see how The Muny will build the set of Buenos Aires and how the production of EVITA will be built up to the grand scale of the theater itself.

Three-decade season ticket holder June Fowler is also excited about this season’s production of EVITA. “I haven’t seen a live production of EVITA in years, and it was one of the first really serious, non-traditional musical theater productions that I saw,” she said. “I was in college when I saw the touring-production come through St. Louis. It was an amazing way to learn history.”

Fowler said, “I attend The Muny with a multi-generational group of six other women, and we are all African American. We range in age from thirty to seventy-one and have been going together for about 10-years.” She shared, “Around our third season together one of women in our group had tote bags made that read ‘Black Girl Muny Magic.’” Fowler and her six theater loving friends can be found each week carrying their matching totes that pay homage to the magic of The Muny.

Fowler’s earliest Muny memory was seeing a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA when she was a young girl. She loved the television movie and the chiffon silky dress that Lesley Ann Warren wore. “What I remember about The Muny’s production was Cinderella’s ball gown. It was take-your-breath-away beautiful. I remember, even as a kid thinking wow, this is just magic,” she beamed.

Fowler loving recalled the first time she took her great-niece to The Muny to see ANNIE. Fowler said that her niece was as mesmerized as she was when she saw CINDERELLA. Her niece thought the show was over after the applause following the opening number. Fowler said that her young niece “was delighted the show wasn’t over because she was already invested after the first song.”

Fowler, Koster, and Samuels all credit Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson and his team for the outstanding musicals that The Muny puts on each year. They are aware that it takes a large village of immensely talented artists to build shows on this grand scale. It is a sentiment that Isaacson echoes, “The Muny audience deserves a great show, and our talented teams are going to give you the best.” Issacson said that he is not shy about wanting the productions to be great.

Isaacson shared what he hears from other subscribers throughout the season: “the consistent primary theme is this intuitive understanding that there is nothing else like this. It is singular, grand, and deeply personal.” He shared that when stagehands, designers, and actors come to the Muny, they are aware that they are part of something very rare and they honor that in their work. I’ve always said, “I want The Muny to be a beautiful metaphor for the possibility of this community.”

Isaacson talked about the season subscribers saying, “If you’re going to give up 7-nights of your summer, then I’m going to take you a great adventure.” He thinks it is critical to have his subscribers walk into a whole new world each week with a new show that is not like the others. He is very appreciative of what he calls “the most beautiful e-mails” that he gets in the fall from subscribers who express gratitude for the previous season.

“We are proud of the work we are doing,” Isaacson says, “and I will gladly put the quality of The Muny performances up against any other theatrical performances in the country.” He quotes Aunt Eller from the musical OKLAHOMA when he says, “I won’t say I’m no better than anybody else, but I’ll be danged if I ain’t just as good.” Isaacson wants the St. Louis community to know that they are getting The Muny’s best effort every week.

When he speaks of the upcoming season, Isaacson says they spend a lot of time figuring out the seven shows. It is his mission to find a balance between new shows and the classics. Isaacson says, “If you want to subscribe you are going to get seven great shows that are going to be an experience unlike any other that will celebrate the greatness of St. Louis!”

New subscriptions for The Muny’s 107th season go on sale March 10, 2025. Click the link below for more information or visit Muny.org.

