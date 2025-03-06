STELLALUNA is Coming to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ Imaginary Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ Imaginary Theater Company will present theater for young people and their families with performances of Stellaluna on Saturday, April 5 at 10:30am and 1pm at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Adapted for the stage by Saskia Janse and based on the book by Janell Cannon with music by Guus Ponsioen, Stellaluna is a charming musical story of adventure and friendship told with puppets that is perfect for pre-kindergarten to 3rd grade students.

Stellaluna, a little bat with a big heart, unexpectedly finds herself living among birds. As she learns their ways, Stellaluna wonders if she'll ever find her place in the world. Will Stellaluna uncover the secrets of who she really is? Presented through puppetry and perfect for families, the enchanting Stellaluna invites you to explore the journey of self-discovery and the power of embracing our differences.

“Directing Stellaluna is an absolute delight. The inclusion of puppets infuses the play with a sense of fun and playfulness that resonates deeply with children. Bringing Jamie McKittrick, our puppet consultant on board early in the process proved invaluable; we learned how to breathe life into the puppets and understand the significance of intentional movement in every performance,” said director Britney Walker-Merritte. “Children are remarkable in their ability to believe in the reality of the puppets, so we make it our mission to nurture and inspire their imaginations through our dedication to the craft. This is the magic of theatre: we have the creative freedom to animate inanimate objects and weave compelling stories around them. It is my hope that the gift of celebrating our differences finds a place in every heart that experiences this performance.”

The cast of Stellaluna features Syrhea Conaway, John Flack, Jailyn Genyse and Bryce Miller. The production is directed by Britney Walker-Merritte with music direction by Syrhea Conaway, set design by Scott Leobl, costume design by Michele Friedman Siler, Stellaluna puppet designed by Afsaneh Aayani and puppet consultant Jamie McKittrick.

In addition to the public performances on Saturday, April 5 at the Loretto-Hilton Center, a touring production of Stellaluna is running now through April 4 in select schools, community centers, libraries and more including the following public performances at several St. Louis Public Library branches:

March 7, 10am - St. Louis Public Library, Buder

March 8, 10am - St. Louis Public Library, Central

March 22, 10am - Richmond Heights Memorial Library

April 4, 6:30pm - St. Louis County Library, Clark Family Branch

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with the St. Louis County Library and collaborate with their director and CEO Kristen Sorth as we bring this enchanting story to life,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director. “This partnership not only enhances accessibility to quality theater for young audiences but also enriches our community’s cultural landscape. Stellaluna serves as a beautiful reminder of the importance of embracing our differences, and we can't wait to share this journey of self-discovery with families across the region.”

For over four decades The Repertory Theater of St. Louis’ Imaginary Theatre Company (ITC) has focused on theatre for young people and their families. Through the use of literature, folk tales, fairy tales and new adaptations of classic works– ITC is committed to bringing the very finest in theatre to youth where they live and learn.

