STAGES St. Louis Announces 40th Anniversary Season

STAGES St. Louis has announced their 40th Anniversary Season today. Their season opens on May 29 – June 28, 2026. with the hilarious and quirky The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The season continues July 24 – August 23, 2026, with what many consider to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls. The season closes with the long-awaited STAGES premiere of Come From Away on September 18 – October 18, 2026.

“I’m thrilled about our 2026 season,” says STAGES artistic director Gayle Holsman Seay. She continued, “This line up is a fantastic mix of beloved classics and new, innovative works that reflect our commitment to producing engaging, Broadway caliber theater in St. Louis. Each production offers its own unique storytelling and musical style, giving audiences a season that’s entertaining, thought-provoking and programmed to bring us closer. We’re excited to offer shows that resonate on multiple levels and bring something fresh, and perhaps unexpected, to our stage.”

The Tony Award winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows a group of eclectic middle schoolers as they compete in the annual spelling competition. Hilarity ensues as the students share their personal stories and a few witty songs along the way. Select audience members join the cast of adult actors on stage as surprise contestants. Just who will claim the title of champion speller? Join STAGES St. Louis at the KPAC to find out.

Nathan Detroit’s floating craps game takes the stage for the second production of their 40th season. Luck will certainly be a lady for anyone holding tickets to STAGES stylish new production that will sweep you away with its timeless charm, irresistible humor, and a cast of memorable characters. Featuring Frank Loesser’s unforgettable score including “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Take Back Your Mink,” and the rollicking “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat,” Guys and Dolls is sure to make you a winner.

STAGES closes out their season with a heartfelt story of kindness and humanity as they take their audience to Gander, Newfoundland. On September 11, 2001, thirty-eight planes carrying thousands of international passengers were forced to land at the Gander Airport when American airspace was closed. Over the next week, the Canadian residents welcomed the “plane people,” providing shelter, clothing, and food. Come From Away is an emotional story that is certain to tug on your heartstrings while making you laugh, cry, and feel gratitude for the goodness that exists in the world.

Andrew Kuhlman, STAGES Mosbacher Family Executive Producer says, “Gayle and I crafted our 40thAnniversary to be a true celebration of everything that our audience has come to know and love at STAGES. I cannot think of a better way to pay homage to our past and look forward to our bright future. 2026 is for everyone who has made STAGES feel so special!”

Season ticket renewals for the 2026 season end on October 24, 2024. New season subscriptions go on sale in January. Click the link below for more information or visit StagesStLouis.org.