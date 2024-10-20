Review: Upstream Theater's LIFE IS A DREAM at The Marcelle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Upstream Theater’s current production is a new translation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca’s LIFE IS A DREAM. Calderón, a 17th century Spanish poets and dramatist, published over 100 dramatic works in the 17th century. "Life is a Dream,” his best-known work was published in 1636.

This English version of LIFE IS A DREAM is a recent work of Literary translator G.J. Racz. He is a professor of Humanities and Social Sciences at LIU Brooklyn. According to the Upstream Theater’s program notes, Racz has a special interest in meter and rhyme. Racz’s expert translation captured both verse and rhyme of Calderón's text while preserving context and narrative without any oddities in language that may occur with some translations.

Director Philip Boehm has assembled a spectacular cast of some of the most talented local actors. He elicited impassioned performances from the entire troupe to tell Calderón's fictional tale of the imprisoned Prince of Poland who was freed and given the chance to rule. The well-rehearsed cast’s colloquial delivery of the difficult text is beyond impressive.

Boehm’s vision relies solely upon his actors’ portrayals without the use of elaborate set design. The stark staging consists of a plank platform and two prop pieces, a wooden throne and chains downstage where Prince Segismund is held captive.

Michele Freidman Siler’s costumes created sumptuous depth against the black and gray abstract backdrop. Her regal designs were stately. The varied looks for the palace guards, servants, and soldiers established time, setting, and advanced the narrative. She showed how visionary costume design and precise construction can create wearable art to enhance the aesthetic of a play.

The troupe of nine actors marvelously inhabited their parts and deliver memorable performances. Reginald Pierre (Segismund), Jerry Vogel (Basil), Alan Knoll (Clarion), Gary Glasgow (Clotaldo), A.J. Baldwin (Stella), Jennifer Theby-Quinn (Rosaura), Michael Pierce (Soldier), Mitchell Henry-Eagles (Astolf), and Bryce A. Miller (Servant/ASM) collaborated to yield remarkable ensemble storytelling. Each excelled in their individual roles requiring mastery of demanding dialogue, arduous monologues, and execution of rigorous blocking.

Upstream Theater’s production of LIFE IS A DREAM is an illustrious production of Calderón's complex work. It has a clear directorial vision, exceptional acting, and stunning technical design elements. It is a superior in its artistry, staging, and storytelling.

LIFE IS A DREAM is a well-constructed piece of theater that is Shakespearean-like in its themes and language. While there is not an element in this production that is not first rate, this genre will have limited appeal. This production will best be enjoyed by literary scholars and those who enjoy works of Shakespeare and the other writers from the Elizabethan and Jacobean eras of British theatre.

Upstream Theater’s production of LIFE IS A DREAM continues through November 3, 2024, at The Marcelle. More information is available at upstreamtheater.org and tickets are available through Metrotix. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: ProPhotoSTL

Comments