Review: Roxie has Moxy! CHICAGO at the Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boozy, jazzy, and sexy, Chicago has aged well. Premiering on Broadway in 1975 it was adapted into an Oscar-winning film in 2002. Following in those illustrious footsteps is a new national tour, filled with plenty of razzle and dazzle, that doesn't disappoint

Ranked as the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history, the Tony Award-winning Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse with music from John Kander. Ebb also wrote the lyrics.

Stopping over at the Fox Theatre for a weekend respite, Chicago is a celebration of choreography and music. Director David Hyslop and choreographer Gregory Butler have mostly recreated the original production, with only one number, Hot Honey Rag, using Fosse’s original choreography.

But that’s okay because the duo has left the energy, bombast, and sultriness of the musical intact. The result is a blazing production that lives up to its reputation.

Performed without costume changes, the show relies on the aforementioned music and dancing to connect with audiences. Most of the time, the entire ensemble is visible offstage, allowing them to dart and weave from scene to scene without losing momentum.

Set in the violent Chicago of the 1920s, the plot leans heavily on a group of jailed women, each of whom has their own story for committing murder. At the forefront are Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, each of whom have been accused of brutal murders.

While the musical opens with Velma as the first in line for a trial to acquit, her position is quickly usurped by the fame glutton Roxie who shot Fred Casely, the paramour she was having an affair with. Although Roxie has betrayed him, her gullible husband, Amos makes a deal with Billy Flynn, a savvy legal counselor to get her off.

Pushing Velma’s case aside, Flynn goes to work manipulating the press to gain public sympathy. Meanwhile, his new client charges headlong into the spotlight. Under Flynn’s tutelage, her sob story sticks, allowing her to beat the system. But not without consequences.

Filled with glitz pizzazz and all that jazz, Chicago centers on themes of celebrity culture, media sensationalism, and judicial corruption that resonate just as much today as they did in the roaring 20s.

Heading the production are Taylor Lane and Ellie Roddy as Velma and Roxie respectively. Shining individually without overshadowing the other, the duo are electrifying.

Lane plays the bitter, jealous, and vindictive Velma to the hilt. She preens prances, sings and dances with authority. Working alongside her, Roddy is a firebrand, giving audiences a Roxie that is brassy and vivacious. As a tandem their musical numbers are superb. They are indeed a dynamic duo.

Connor Sullivan aces his role as Flynn. Holding the longest note of the musical, his smarmy yet charming turn as a flashy lawyer and snake oil salesman. Sullivan’s charismatic performances work perfectly with both Lane and Roddy, giving the show the energy needed to maintain its momentum.

The rest of the cast is also full of gumption. Cast as Roxie’s befuddled and underappreciated husband, Amos, Andrew Metzger provides comedic relief. Joining him onstage is Ileana Kirven who is terrific as the take-no-prisoners Mama Morton.

Bringing pathos and the harsh reality of prison life to the stage is the wonderful Lindsey Lee Alhady as Hunyak, a Hungarian inmate who claims her innocence until the end. Joining her in the supporting cast are the talented D. Fillinger as gossip writer extraordinaire Mary Sunshine and the magnificent Timothy Scott Brausch in several roles.

Tackling the legendary songbook head on the cast wow and awes with tremendous gusto as it performs dazzling versions of “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” “Razzle Dazzle” and “Class.”

As for the dancing, it’s sleek, sharp and slinky. From inmates on the prowl to the ever-present media lurking around every corner the cast shines their movement supersedes a proper set.

Keeping the entire production together is conductor and musical director Cameron Blake Kinnear. Skillfully guiding his exceptional band from start to finish, his sound tapestries accentuate the atmosphere of the entire production.

The perfect synergy of sight, sound, song, and dance, Chicago is gloriously glamourous, grimy, and cheeky. Murder and mayhem have never been this much fun!

Chicago is onstage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre through December 1st. For more information visit the button below.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Comments