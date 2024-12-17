Review: BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE at Tower Groves Abbey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stray Dog Theatre closes out their 2024 season with the bewitching Bell, Book and Candle. Written by John Van Druten and adapted for the big screen in 1958, the play is steeped in the supernatural. Its themes of nonconformity, societal acceptance, loneliness and personal empowerment still resonate today.

Mid-century modern meets mid-century magic in Stray Dog’s magical production. Director Gary Bell gives audiences a stylish and sophisticated show that oozes with charm. It also features gorgeous costumes, and a vogueish Bohemian apartment set that perfectly frames the drama onstage.

Set in 1950s New York, the plot centers around Gillian Holroyd, a cosmopolitan gal who just happens to be a witch. She lives in an upscale Manhattan apartment with her mischievous cat Pyewacket, who acts as her familiar.

Despite her powers, Gillian feels discontent with her life and begins to yearn for a more ordinary existence. Tired of being on her own, she has her eyes on her terribly normal neighbor, Shepard Henderson, a publisher who lives upstairs.

After discovering that he is engaged to Gillian’s college rival, Merle Kitteridge she springs into action. Refusing the let their past go, she casts a spell on Shep, causing him to fall in love with her.

What begins with attraction and mischief soon spirals out of hand as Shep’s love for her causes him to miss work, break up with his fiancé and hang out at her place for weeks at a time.

But Gillian is not the only witch in the building. Her flamboyant and eccentric aunt Queenie just happens to be Shep’s neighbor. A frisky magic user, she plays tricks on him, much to his chagrin. Despite her naughty nature, Queenie serves as a moral compass for Gillian.

Also popping in from time-to-time is Nicky, Gillian’s impish brother. His chaotic antics cause detrimental harm to her and Shep’s relationship and damage her standing in the. city’s witch community. As if family dysfunction is not enough, Gillian must contend with Sidney Redlitch, a celebrated author whose fascination with magic and the occult also creates mayhem.

Her life upended, Gillian must confront her feeling for Shep. His standing as a mortal means she could lose her abilities and be ostracized by her community. With her sense of identity upended, Gillian must make hard choices.

Bell, Book and Candle is driven by its two leads, Claire Coffey and Joel Wilper. Onstage, the chemistry between them is wonderful. Together they instill the sense of belonging needed to make the characters work.

Coffey is chic, modern and independent as Gillian. Her layered performance is filled with conflict and a desire to live the life of a modern woman.

Wilper makes Shep a slow burn. He begins the play as a bit of an oaf but gradually grows into a more confident person who begins to stand his ground. His skilled talent makes Shep’s development real, resulting in an excellent performance.

As Queenie, Liz Mischel embodies the spirit of the kooky aunt that everyone loves. She creates some of play’s most tender and comedic moments.

The off-kilter shenanigans of Victor Mendez as Nicky are ludicrously fun. Chewing scenery as he moves along, he is the perfect foil for Coffey. Brash and brutal, his turn here is hilarious

Despite only appearing in a few scenes Gary Wells leaves the audience wanting more. First appearing as an affable drunk, he quickly turns the character in a new direction as Sidney’s investigations into witch culture deepen. Making his debut with the company, He relishes the role and makes the most of his stage time. He nearly steals the show.

Playing on themes of love, power, and the supernatural, Bell, Book and Candle is an excellent season closer for Stray Dog Theatre. Funny, spooky and enchanting, the play is well-acted and impeccably paced. Its portrayal of relationship dynamics and each character’s need for credence make it an intriguing drama filled with comedic flourishes.

A fun adventure in theatrical entertainment, Bell, Book and Candle is highly recommended.

Bell, Book and Candle plays at Tower Grove Abbey through December 21st. For tickets and information visit: https://www.straydogtheatre.org

