Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at STAGES St. Louis is Some Kind of Wonderful

Beautiful is one of only four jukebox musicals that has a story that stands on its own. Douglas McGrath’s book about the songwriter’s life, her marriage, songwriting partnership, friendships, and career is extremely well-constructed. It is so much more than most jukebox shows that rely solely upon the artist’s songbook with a thin chronological biography of the artist’s rise to fame.

STAGES St. Louis is closing their 39th season with a superb production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical that, truly is, some kind of wonderful. Directed by Jennifer Werner and starring the effervescent quartet of Brianna Kothari Barnes (Carole King), Sean McGee (Gerry Goffin), Kailey Boyle (Cynthia Mann), and David Socolar (Barry Mann), Beautiful is filled with nostalgic music, authentic portrayals, and humorously heartfelt storytelling.

Music Director David Nehls and his nine-piece orchestra work their way through the extensive catalog of timeless music that the enthusiastic audience had to resist singing along with. Just the opening notes of King/Goffin’s and Mann/Weil’s familiar songs prompted collective audience gasps. The orchestra’s accompaniment and the company’s vocals were expertly supported by Breanna Fais and Jacob Sanner’s perfectly balanced sound design. Nehls’ music direction exceeded expectations, as did his musicians and performers, delivering the score of memorable hits.

King has one of the best-selling albums of all time. Tapestry won four Grammy Awards and included the hits “I Feel the Earth Move,” “So Far Away,” “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and the titular “Beautiful.” The album also contained the hit “Where You Lead” that was later used as the opening theme for the television series The Gilmore Girls and is the entr’acte that opens the second act.

Beyond King’s success with her studio album, Carole King was part of a powerhouse writing duo that spawned the soundtrack for a generation. She wrote hit music with lyricist Gerry Goffin for artists including Aretha Franklin, The Shirelles, the Drifters, Herman’s Hermits, The Monkees, Bobby Vee, Little Eva, and more.

The through narrative of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells of King getting her start as a teenage songwriter, her work with Goffin, their rocky marriage, and King’s solo success. But Beautiful is not just about King, it includes the story of her and Goffin’s friendship and competition with another powerhouse songwriting team who got their start in the 1960’s, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Mann and Weil penned dozens of hit singles as well. They wrote music for The Drifters, The Everly Brothers, The Animals, and The Ronettes. There are plenty of Mann and Weil’s songs included in the score. It’s the competition between these two pairs of writers that adds a bit of drama, and Weil and Mann’s enduring friendship with King adds a lot of heart to McGrath’s storytelling.

Brianna Kothari Barnes steps into the role as Carole King for her fifth time in this STAGES St. Louis production. Barnes has perfected the characterization of the songwriter’s youthful optimism and exuberance, her whirlwind romance and heartbreak, and the artist’s trepidation to step into the role of recording artist. Even her Brooklyn accent is subtly believable and not overdone.

Barnes is an outstanding vocalist and a skilled composer, pianist, and songwriter. Her portrayal brings a virtuosic authenticity to her performance as King. It was the first time seeing an actor in the role that made the onstage piano playing appear as if she was actually playing the instrument. She wasn’t, but her impressive pantomiming was so realistic, as was the rest of her portrayal, that it required confirmation from one of the pit musicians that she wasn’t playing live on stage.

The only actor to play an instrument live during the production was the comedically brilliant David Socolar as Barry Mann. Socolar plays the opening notes of “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” on electric guitar during his scene stealing performance of The Animals' hit song. Socolar’s portrayal of the neurotic hypochondriac Barry Mann was laugh out loud funny. He is a riot sarcastically singing the opening lines of “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” while his character is arguing with Weil about the commercial potential of The Righteous Brothers smash hit. Socolar’s comedic timing is spot on as is his chemistry with Kailey Boyle as Weil.

Boyle blows onto the stage like a gale force wind with a powerhouse performance of “Happy Days Are Here Again.” She gives Weil a confident swagger and is the strongest vocalist of the four principal actors. Her lovely duet of “Walking in the Rain” with Socolar charms. Her character’s emotional connection to Barnes and Socolar as King and Mann is palpable.

Sean McGee paints Gerry Goffin as a deeply troubled man. It is easy to see Goffin as the villain in King’s story, but McGee brings humanity to the cheating husband. He creates a deeply flawed character that engenders empathy stemming from his struggles with anxiety and a hospitalization for a nervous breakdown. The sincerity in his portrayal makes it plausible that Carole could forgive Gerry, allowing the audience to forgive him as well. Musically, McGee is on par with his three co-stars in his courageos and committed performance.

The four principal actors are supported by an ensemble of richly talented actors, singers and dancers. St. Louis’ Amy Loui and Jeff Cummings are featured in memorable turns as Carole’s mother Genie and record producer Don Kirshner. Loui is particularly delightful as an overbearing, concerned, loving, and supportive mother. Tatiana Bahoque, Tiffany Francés, Sydney Quildon, Alexandrea Reynolds, Ian Coulter-Buford, Trey McCoy, Devin Price, Justin Reynolds, Hugh Entrekin, and RJ Woessner are standouts as The Shirelles, The Drifters, and The Righteous Brothers.

Scenic Designer Peter Barbieri’s layered proscenium, expertly and colorfully lit by lighting designer Sean M. Savoie, create a vintage look inspired by what looks like linoleum patterns of the 60’s and 70’s. Johanna Pan and Cat Lovejoy’s retro costume designs harken back to the floral, plaid, and multicolored garments of the period. Their matching looks for the girl groups and The Drifters are a blast from the past, as are Paige Stewart’s wig designs reminiscent of the hairstyles of the two decades.

STAGES St. Louis production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is not only wonderfully nostalgic musically, but it is a richly entertaining evening of musical comedy. Director Jennifer Werner’s attention to detail creates an immensely enjoyable piece of period storytelling. The expressive and well-crafted performances of Brianna Kothari Barnes, Sean McGee, Kailey Boyle, and David Socolar skillfully tell the story of the two prolific songwriting teams whose music has stood the test of time.

STAGES St. Louis delightfully fun and nostalgic production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical continues at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center through October 19, 2025. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Phillip Hamer

