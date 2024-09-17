RED JASPER by Michael Madden to be Presented at The Gaslight Theate

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Madden Productions and The Gaslight Theater will present the St. Louis premiere of "Red Jasper," an original play by Michael Madden and directed by Suki Peters, running October 4-13 at The Gaslight Theater in the Central West End. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Siteman Cancer Center and the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.

How come people don't know the right thing to do or say when someone has Cancer? Isadora is an indelicate, sarcastic survivor with a hidden vulnerability whose breast cancer has returned and who doesn't hesitate to educate people on how to act around her. During her treatment, she meets Tom, an affable, attractive man who regularly manages to disappoint, anger and intrigue her.

Will their conflicts and secrets of Tom's past prevent a blossoming relationship? How to adapt to and deal with cancer and love later in life are demonstrated and rewarded. Written with the help of dozens of breast cancer survivors, this comedy-drama is an emotional ride that's full of laughter and tears, while reminding us of what's important in life. The cast includes leads Nancy Nigh and Ben Ritchie as well as Carmen Garcia, Rhiannon Creighton and Caleb Long.

"I interviewed about four dozen breast cancer survivors about issues they had when they were sick. They frequently bemoaned things family, friends and strangers did or didn't do, said, or didn't say to them when they were going through treatment, so I wrote a lot of it into the play," says Madden. "I've gotten very positive reviews from survivors about how it hit home and made them laugh and cry to know that someone finally got it."

Madden has personal experience with the disease as well, having a sister who is a breast-cancer survivor. The play also deals with Alzheimer's disease, which Madden's mother suffered from.

A St. Louis native, Madden is thrilled to bring "Red Jasper" to his hometown. The play previously had a successful month-long run in San Diego, where he currently resides, in May-June of 2022, and a four-performance run at the Alton Little Theater in Alton, Ill. in January 2024.

"Madden has a knack for writing natural and funny dialogue that doesn't sound scripted," wrote San Diego Union Tribune theater critic Pam Kragen.

"Red Jasper" will be presented at The Gaslight Theater on October 4, 5, 6, 10,11,12,13, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 general admission or $22 for seniors, students and military members. For tickets and information, visit gaslighttheater.net.

