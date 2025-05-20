Queer Writes Returns to the Missouri History Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following two successful years of Queer Writes, this program founded and curated by Joan Lipkin returns with an all new bill on Thursday June 5, when the Missouri History Museum will present the third season of “Queer Writes” as part of its Pride Month programming. Confirmed presenters include Paul Cereghino, Cheeraz Gormon, Matthew R. Kerns, Joan Lipkin, Romell Parks-Weekly, Jarek Steele, Diane Richardson and Jeff Truesdale. The Gateway Men’s Chorus will also perform for the first time for Queer Writes.

Previous presenters have included Charis, Chris Andoe, Kris Kleindienst, Sam Moore, Aja La’Starr, Mary Maxfield, Mariah Richardson, Maurice Tracy, Nancy Fowler, Kelly Hamilton, Michael Kearns, Philip Irving, Charlie Meyers, Gabe Montesanti and Summer Osborne who shared excerpts of their work in a variety of genres including music, poetry, lyrics, memoir, fiction, theatre and screenwriting among others.

All of the writers are St Louis natives or people who have chosen to make St Louis their home. Michael Kearns, the first openly gay HIV positive actor in Hollywood, who is also included in the opening Gateway to Pride exhibit, returned to St Louis from his current home in Los Angeles to take part in Queer Writes last year.

Part of the goal of Queer Writes is to amplify the presence of St Louis based or connected LGBTQ+ writers, to expand the circle and variety of representation with each version and to build on the great and historic literary legacy of St Louis.

“In a sense, we are queering the concept of a more traditional writers event with our program,” said Lipkin. “We have memoirists but we also have a poet, singer/songwriter, comedian, minister, puppeteer and playwright. It begins with language and what and how someone wants to say something.”

Sam Moore, Managing Director of Public History at the Missouri Historical Society said,

"At the Missouri Historical Society, we’re committed to sharing the full St. Louis story, and that means sharing the stories of all St. Louisans. For the last year, we’ve shared those stories in our groundbreaking Gateway to Pride exhibition. And through the lens of the work of immensely talented writers, we’re looking forward to presenting the Queer Writes showcase, which will bring to life the same humor, perseverance, and strength that has been exemplified by Queer St. Louisans throughout history.”

This event, part of the History Museum’s Thursday Nights at the Museum series, is part of the Gateway to Pride programming. Gateway to Pride is an initiative of the Missouri Historical Society (MHS) that is gathering oral histories, artifacts, photographs, and more to add to its permanent collections. A major exhibit at the Missouri History Museum is open until July 6, and these histories and artifacts will be preserved in perpetuity at the Library & Research Center.

Lipkin said the program could not be more timely. “A record 575 anti- LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in state legislatures last year, including in Missouri, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. The focus has included bans on school sports, public accommodations, drag shows, accurate IDS, healthcare as well as redefinitions of sex, forced outings in schools and curriculum censorship.When we tell our stories, whether in song or memoir or many other genres, we say we will not be erased and that we have gifts to offer the community.”

Writer Jeff Truesdale said he was grateful to be included in Queer Writes with a piece that honors his late husband, Nelson. “We're under attack, again. But no single voice will stop it, because there is no one way we love, struggle, inspire and connect. Queer Writes amplifies not just my voice, but all of them.”

The event begins at 5:30PM with a happy hour in the Museum’s Grand Hall, where attendees can visit resource tables hosted by local LGBTQ+ organizations, engage in hands-on activities, and take mini tours that explore St. Louis LGBTQ+ history. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Amighetti’s.

Some confirmed activities and tables include making your own DIY pride buttons and poetry magnets, TEDx with Mason Aid, MHS Historian’s Corner with Ian Darnell, Proud Art, PROMO, Pflag, CHARIS, AARP, BASL (Bisexual Alliance), and many more.

The presentation will begin at 6:30PM in the Lee Auditorium on the Museum’s lower level and the doors to the auditorium will open at 6 pm. The event will conclude at 8 pm.

This event is sponsored in part by the Regional Arts Commission of Saint Louis and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

