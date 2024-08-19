Previews: STAGES St. Louis Announces Full Cast for RAGTIME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STAGES St. Louis has announced the full cast of their 2024 production of Ragtime, performing September 20 – October 20 at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Tamar Greene (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) A proud first-generation American born of Jamaican and British descent; Tamar is currently starring in Hamilton as Broadway’s longest-running George Washington. Off-Broadway: Show Boat (Lincoln Center/PBS), Golden Apple. Tours: Hamilton (Chicago), Love Never Dies, Porgy and Bess, After Midnight. Voiceover/Commercial: Elder Scrolls, South Park, Netflix Jr. Tamar is a soloist at symphonies around the country and is on all streaming platforms with his single, "Soaring."

Shereen Pimentel (Sarah) Shereen Pimentel starred in the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story as Maria. Other credits include Young Nala in The Lion King on Broadway, Guenevere in Camelot at The Muny, Eva Perón in Evita at ART & STC, Rapunzel in New York City Center’s Encores! production of Into the Woods, and Jellylorum in Cats: The Jellicle Ball at PACNYC. Shereen is a graduate of the Juilliard School with a degree in vocal performance.

Marissa McGowan (Mother) Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate, A Little Night Music, Les Misérables, and Bonnie & Clyde. National Tour: Les Misérables. Favorite regional credits: Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout), Chess (Kennedy Center), Nutty Professor (TPAC, dir. Jerry Lewis), Heather in Human Error (Denver Center), Guinevere in Camelot (Goodspeed), Magnolia in Show Boat (Asolo Rep), Petra in A Little Night Music (A.C.T.). TV: Major Crimes, Odd Mom Out. Extensive symphony work. BFA Syracuse University.

Brian Golub (Tateh) Thrilled to be back at STAGES! (La Mancha ’05 - Barber). Featured Film: When in Rome (Kristen Bell’s Secretary). National Tours: Jesus Christ Superstar, School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jekyll & Hyde (South Korea). NYC: Watch Night. Recording: Hair (Actors' Fund-Grammy Nominated). Carbonell Award Winner, Best Actor: Memphis (Huey). Best Supporting nominee: Fiddler on the Roof (Motel), The Full Monty (Malcolm). Zonie Best Supporting nominee: Altar Boyz (Abe).

Dan Fenaughty (Father) Grateful to be back with the STAGES St. Louis family. Favorite credits: Anything Goes, White Christmas, Little Shop of Horrors, The 39 Steps, Beautiful, I Do, I Do, Camelot, and 42nd Street. Huge thanks to all involved with this show, and all my love to Larissa. This performance is for my parents, who have been my biggest champions from the beginning. TV/Film: The Good Fight, The Blacklist, Madame Secretary.

Matthew Cox (Mother’s Younger Brother) Couldn't be happier to be returning to STAGES for his second show this season! Born and raised in St. Louis, Matthew is currently working as Artistic Associate at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Recent credits include Into the Woods (New Jewish Theatre), A Texas Romance (Ensemble Stage), and Seminar (Webster Conservatory). Matthew was just seen at STAGES in Disney’s Newsies as Crutchie.

Kyle Holmes (Little Boy) Excited to be making his professional debut this summer in both Newsies (Ensemble) and Ragtime (Little Boy)! Kyle just finished his freshman year at Parkway South High School in St. Louis, Mo.

Zoe Klevorn (Little Girl) Delighted to be making her debut at STAGES in Ragtime! Zoe’s credits on stage include Bielke in Fiddler on the Roof (The Muny), Ragtime (GCPA), Noah in Caroline, Or Change (Fly North Theatricals), Fannie in Mary Poppins (MBU Theatre), and Matilda the Musical (COCA).

Whit Reichert (Grandfather) Delighted to return to STAGES. STAGES: Anything Goes (Moonface), The Music Man (Mayor Shinn), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (J.B. Biggley). The Muny: Mary Poppins (Admiral Boom), Annie (Drake), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Erronius). The Rep: To Kill a Mockingbird (Heck Tate), Terra Nova (Oates). Lyceum Arrow Rock: 1776 (Ben Franklin), Harvey (Dr. Chumley), Sugar (Osgood). Other local theatres: The Black Rep, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, and The St. Louis Actor's Studio, appearing in the new production, with in their 2025 season.

Making their STAGES mainstage debuts, Amari-Josiah Greene and Kayden Dion, as Coalhouse Walker III.

Additional Cast Members include: Jonathan Cobrda, Caroline Desmarais, Sarah Ellis, John Flack, Jasmine Alexis Gobourne, Skylar Hagerty, Elinor Harrison, Sophia Hillman, Brandon Hudson, Steve Isom, Keith Johnson, Omega Jones, Matthew Marvin, Danny Mchugh, Scott Moreau, PJ Palmer, Whit Reichert, Elora von Rosch, TJ Staten, Caitlin Stebelman, and Kieran Thompson.

Deidre Goodwin is making her STAGES St. Louis directorial debut leading this production. As a Director/Choreographer, her select works include: Beehive (2024 Best Director – Musical Review Jeff Award Nominee), Sophisticated Ladies, Beautiful, Dreamgirls, and Ragtime (Director - MTW). She was also the Associate Director of the recent revival of Spamalot on Broadway. Select acting credits include Broadway: A Chorus Line (Sheila) and Chicago (Velma). Film: Chicago (June – Cellblock Tango), the documentary Every Little Step, and Ocean’s 8. TV: the infamous “MILF Island” episode of 30 Rock.

Choreography will be created by another STAGES newcomer, Michelle Potterf.

Ragtime tells the story of three families united by courage, compassion, and a belief in not only the American dream but the promise of tomorrow. Told through a dazzling array of musical styles from the era, this Tony Award-winning musical is bursting with emotion and hope as the surprising interconnections of the heart are discovered and history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, and hope and despair are confronted.

