Preview: Brianna Kothari Barnes to Lead BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at STAGES St. Louis

STAGES St. Louis revealed their full cast and creative teams for the upcoming run of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Brianna Kothari Barnes will lead the production as Carole King. This will be the fifth time Barnes steps into the role of King. Her previous performances as the grammy winning singer and songwriter have been met with rave reviews.

Barnes is an actor, composer, singer and songwriter. In addition to her four previous portrayals of Carole King, Barnes starred as Jenna in Northern Stage’s recent production of Waitress. The Rutland Herald’s critic Jim Lowe said Barnes performance as Jenna was “real and sympathetic – and boy, can she sing!” Barnes other credits include playing the iconic roles of Louise in Gypsy and Mary Poppins.

Joining Barnes will be Zachary Freier-Harrison as Gerry Goffin, Kailey Boyle as Cynthia Weil, and David Socolar as Barry Mann. Also featured will be St. Louis based actors Amy Loui as Carole’s mother Genie and Jeff Cummings as Don Kirshner. Loui and Cummings are no strangers to STAGES audiences. Loui turned in a magnificent performance as M’Lynn in last season’s Steel Magnolia’s. Cummings wowed audiences in STAGES award-winning productions of CLUE and Million Dollar Quartet.

Carole King is among the most prolific songwriters worldwide. She and her husband/writing partner Gerry Goffin penned blockbuster hits for Aretha Franklin (You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman), The Shirelles (One Fine Day), The Drifters (Up on the Roof) and more.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells her story from her early songwriting days as a teenager to her chart-topping, multi-platinum, grammy winning album Tapestry. The entertaining musical examines her business and personal relationship with Goffin, and their competition with another famous song writing team, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Weil and Mann wrote the classic Righteous Brothers’ hit You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling, The Animals’ We Gotta Get Out of This Place, and The Drifters On Broadway, all featured in the Beautiful score.

STAGES artistic director Gayle Holsman Seay and Mosbacher Family Executive Producer Andrew Kuhlman said in a joint statement, “For years, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has been one of the most requested shows for STAGES to produce! We cannot think of a better way to close out a phenomenal 39th Season than with this sensational musical exploring the life and works of Carole King, one of America’s greatest musical artists.

Jennifer Werner will direct and choreograph the STAGES production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She’s served as the supervising associate director of smash hit musical The Book of Mormon worldwide. Werner has directed and choreographed dozens of contemporary and classic musicals and plays. Recently she was the associate director for the Broadway production of The Cottage which will make its St. Louis debut next month at The Repertory Theater of St. Louis.

Werner will be supported by associate director and choreographer Leonard Sullivan, music director David Nehls, scenic designer Peter Barbieri, and Costume Designer Johanna Pan. Joining them will be lighting designer Sean M. Savoie, sound designer Breanna Fais, and wig & hair designer Paige Stewart.

The month-long run of Beautiful: The Carole King musical opens on September 19th at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The production continues through October 19, 2025. Tickets can be purchased at the STAGES St. Louis Box Office or by clicking the link below. For more information visit stagesstlouis.org.