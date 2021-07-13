Photos: Max & Louie Productions Presents the St. Louis Premiere of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Max & Louie Productions announced its "Comeback" with the St. Louis premiere of "Tiny Beautiful Things" based on the New York Times bestseller, "Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar" by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Oscar nominee, Nia Vardalos, playing at The Grandel Theatre July 29-August 8,2021.

Check out new production photos below!

"We are so pleased to reopen safely, and welcome back St. Louis audiences with a powerful, dynamic, and empathetic play about words and the power of words to connect with one another. It's the kind of connection that we have had to be extremely grateful for this past year," said Stellie Siteman, Producing Artistic Director of Max & Louie Productions.

When life is hard, turn to Sugar. "Tiny Beautiful Things" follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her. Rich with humor, insight, compassion and absolute honesty, "Tiny Beautiful Things" is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

The cast includes Michelle Hand as "Sugar", Greg Johnston as Letter Writer #1, Wendy Renee Greenwood as Letter Writer#2, and Abraham Shaw as Letter Writer #3. Sydnie Grosberg Ronga directs.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" will run at the Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, Missouri 63108.

The dates of the production are July 29-August 8,2021. Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 14th2021 at metrotix.com or by phone at (314) 534-1111. Online Socially Distanced Reserved Seating will be restricted to groups of 2 and 4 consecutive seats. Booth seating is available for a group of 4 or 6 persons. Tickets are priced from $35-$55.

**Max & Louie Productions has received its Missouri ArtSafe certification. To ensure that we may create safely, present safely, and attend safely we pledge to Covid-19 safe protocols which patrons are encouraged to view at Max & Louie Productions' website at www.maxandlouie.com.