Opera Theatre of St. Louis Nominated For Two 2025 International Opera Awards

The world-renowned Opera Theatre of St. Louis (OTSL) was recognized with nominations in two categories for the 2025 International Opera Awards. The world premiere staging of This House by Ricky Ian Gordon, Lynn Nottage and Ruby Aiyo Gerber was nominated for its World Premiere, and the 2025 OTSL Festival Season was nominated for Best Festival.

OTSL’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Anh Le, says “These nominations place OTSL in the company of leading opera organizations worldwide.” She continued, “It speaks volumes about the vibrancy and excellence of the St. Louis arts scene as a whole. We at Opera Theatre of St. Louis are thrilled to see St. Louis recognized on this global stage.”

The International Opera Awards were founded in 2012 by lifelong Opera lover Harry Hyman. The annual awards celebrate the very best companies, artists, and productions in the world for the previous year.

Opera Theatre of St. Louis was one of six companies nominated for their 2025 Festival. The other nominees include the Innsbruck Festival of Early Music, Janacek Brno Festival, Munich Opera Festival, Opera Forward Festival, and Rossini Opera Festival.

Gordon, Nottage, and Gerber’s new opera This House received its world premiere at OTSL during their 2025 festival in May. This House is included among the eight nominees for World Premiere. Other nominated productions include:

Cánovas/Iglesias: Don Juan no existe (Festival Perelada/Teatro Maestranza/Teatros del Canal (Madrid) / Teatro Real / Gran Teatre del Liceu)

Filidei/Busellato: Il nome Della Rosa (Teatro alla Scala)

Hosokawa/Tawada: Natasha(New National Theatre Tokyo)

Milch-Sheriff/Ricklin: Alma (Volksoper Wien)

Prestini/Vavrek: Silent Light (National Sawdust)

Saunders/Atkins: Lash – Acts of Love (Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Saunders/Atkins: Lash – Acts of Love (Deutsche Oper Berlin) Turnage/Hall: Festen (The Royal Opera)

Venables/Huffman/Segal: We Are the Lucky Ones (Dutch National Opera)

Walshe/O’Connell: MARS (Irish National Opera)

The global awards ceremony, often referred to as “the Oscars of the opera world” will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Hall in Athens, Greece on November 13, 2025.

Photo Credit: © Eric Woolsey