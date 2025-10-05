Interview: Kevin Chamberlin Talks About Bringing His Solo Show FINDING THE JOY to St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony nominee and Disney Channel star Kevin Chamberlin is bringing his family friendly cabaret show, “Finding the Joy,” to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. Chamberlin calls his show funny, emotional, and says it is peppered with fascinating stories about his career and how he became a TikTok sensation with nearly 11-million followers. Kevin took the time to sit down with Broadway World to talk about his upcoming performances in St. Louis.

He says that “Finding the Joy” is a club act that has been 40-years in the making. “I’ve seen a lot of friend’s cabaret performances and I’ve stolen from the best,” he chided. “The title comes from one of the phrases I use when I’m teaching a master class. I tell those in the class to find the joy in performing. The best performances come from actors who are having fun on stage.”

Chamberlin’s solo show includes a few songs from his stage work, some funny medleys, and a couple of original songs. “I talk about Ratatouille the Musical and how we raised over $2 Million for the Actor’s Fund, share some funny Broadway backstage stories, and talk about how I’ve become a hit on TikTok.” He calls the show a tight 75-minutes that will make you laugh and bring a tear to your eye.

“I worked very closely with one of the best music directors in the business, Michael Orland, to develop this show. We’ve known each other for 25-years and teach master classes around the country.” Chamberlin said that he and Orland created this show during their down time while they were teaching at Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Boot Camp in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Michael Orland, who spent 16-years as the music director of American Idol, will accompany Chamberlin on piano for both Blue Strawberry shows. “Michael is incredibly funny, and he’s incorporated into the show.” Chamberlin confessed that both he and Orland are Fanilows (fans of Barry Manilow). He grinned, broke into a chorus of “I Can’t Smile Without You,” and said, “there might be a couple of Barry Manilow’s hits in the show.”

Chamberlin is a star of stage, screen, television, and now social media. He’s been nominated for three Tony Awards for his work originating roles on the Broadway stage. His first nomination came for his work as a featured actor in the play Dirty Blonde, the next for his lead role as Horton in the musical Seussical, and the third for his featured role as Uncle Fester in the musical The Addams Family. Some of his other 30 stage credits include playing The Wizard in Wicked, Amos Hart in Chicago, and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls.

In 2024, Chamberlin made his Muny debut as Moonface Martin in Anything Goes. Other acting jobs here included a 1988 production of Carousel with the now defunct Theater Factory of St. Louis, and productions of The Foreigner and The 1940’s Radio Hour at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

The description of Chamberlin’s St. Louis shows on the Blue Strawberry website teases that some local guest performers will be on stage with him. When asked if he could say who, Chamberlain said, “I will be joined by some of the Muny Kids who I worked alongside while performing at The Muny in Anything Goes.”

Chamberlin feels connected to St. Louis and speaks fondly of all the time he has spent here. When he was performing at The Muny, he filmed a TikTok at one of his favorite local spots, Ted Drewes. “The first time I worked in St. Louis people told me I had to go to Ted Drewes.” He smiled, “Now, every time I go, I order the same thing, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Concrete!”

He is best known for his role at the lazy, sarcastic butler Bertram on The Disney Channel show Jessie. It is a role that he speaks of with great pride. “I don’t have children, but I got to watch the kids who starred in that show grow up. I’ve stayed in touch with Debbie (Ryan), Karan (Brar), Peyton (List), and Skai (Jackson). I was their surrogate Guncle,” he laughed.

Then he paused, reflected, and mentioned the talented cast member, Cameron Boyce, who passed away at the age of 20 due to complications from epilepsy. “Losing Cameron was very difficult. He was an old soul and an incredible actor. I expected great things from him.”

Chamberlin hopes that his younger fans who watched him on The Disney Channel will also turn out for his Blue Strawberry debut. “The kids who watched Jessie growing up will get a real kick out of this show. There really is something for everyone.”

“Finding the Joy,” starring Kevin Chamberlin with his musical director Michael Orland, plays the Blue Strawberry November 7–8, 2025. Tickets are available on the Blue Strawberry webpage at bluestrawberrstl.com. Doors open at 6:00 pm with showtime at 7:30 pm. The Blue Strawberry offers a full dinner menu. More details can be found on their webpage.