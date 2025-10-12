Interview: St. Louisan Michael Schimmele Talks About Making His Broadway Debut in DISNEY’S ALADDIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the past year, St. Louisan Michael Schimmele has been living his dream. Schimmele is currently playing Babkak in Disney’s Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Broadway. Babkak is Aladdin’s food-loving, wise cracking friend with a sky-high tenor. He is one-third of the storytelling trio who function like a mini-Greek chorus setting the stage, providing commentary, and helping to advance the plot.

Schimmele grew up in midtown St. Louis. He graduated from St. Louis University High School (SLUH) and went on to study theater at Elon University in North Carolina. Following college, Schimmele appeared in more than dozen regional productions, including work at The Muny, the famed Papermill Playhouse, and STAGES St. Louis before booking his Broadway debut in August of 2024.

He credits his high school drama teacher with nurturing his love for the performing arts. “It warms my heart to think about all the adults who see something special in a young performer. I had the best high school theater teacher. Her name is Kathryn Whitaker.” Schimmele says Whitaker produced some of the best plays that he’s ever been in, including his first musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Whitaker was ahead of her time casting without gender bias. She cast three high school boys as the Ronettes. Schimmele, and his two other best friends, took on the roles of the Motown-esque girl group. The Ronettes are another trio who are serve as a Greek chorus to provide backstory and advance the plot. “We were in full drag as 16-year-old boys, but it wasn’t campy, we played the roles seriously.”

Schimmele had a similar experience with the faculty at Elon University. He speaks fondly about how they helped him develop his talent by leaning into his strengths. He immediately felt a connection during his audition process. Schimmele recalled singing “Come to Me, Bend to Me” from Brigadoon and the response it got from the faculty. The chairperson of the department said to him, “Your voice just purified my soul.” Schimmele knew, in that instant, that he and the University were choosing each other. “I felt so wanted.”

While at Elon, on a trip to New York City with classmates, Schimmele bought a ticket to see Disney’s Aladdin. He was inspired the moment the actor playing Babkak took the stage. “I knew as soon as I saw the power-tenor in the green costume that I could play that role. I watched him the whole show and thought, that is going to be me someday!”

After five years of auditioning, Schimmele finally won the role he had been coveting. “I almost booked the tour, made it to the final audition, and didn’t get the role. It was my first heartbreak in New York.” He continued, “A few months later, my agent called me while I was working in California and told me about an audition appointment for replacements in the Broadway Company of Aladdin. I caught a red eye from California to New York, went to the audition, and was cast as Babkak in the Broadway company.”

It was Schimmele’s time to be in a principal role on Broadway. He said when he received the call that he’d won the role that it felt like he was skydiving. “I was speechless when she said they were offering me the opportunity to make my Broadway debut,” he blushed and continued, “I couldn’t wait to call my parents and tell them the good news.”

Schimmele and the actors who play Omar and Kassim all debuted at the same performance. The audience was filled with their family and friends. “I’m going to go out on a limb and guess there were about 300 people there to see us on the first night. When we made our entrance, we were greeted with a wave of extended applause.” He called it wild to think that he was performing on Broadway.

When asked about other roles that were personally impactful, Schimmele mentions his work in Rent at Paper Mill Playhouse. He auditioned for the role of Angel, but was certain he was too big, too brown, and too hairy for the role. “I was putting limitations on myself, but I went to the final audition wearing make-up, heels, and floral print shirt. The director, Zi Alikahn, told me I looked beautiful, and he hired me as the standby for Angel.” In addition to his role as standby, Schimmele performed in an ensemble track filling multiple roles at each performance.

Schimmele would love to have the opportunity to originate a role on Broadway. “I don’t know what could possibly top what I’m doing right now but I want to continue to grow as an artist,” he said with great humility. “I was very happy working in regional shows and just want to continue creating theater. I feel spoiled to have the career I’ve already had.”

If you’re traveling to Manhattan, you can catch St. Louis’ Michael Schimmele, as Babkak, in Disney’s Aladdin at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre.

Photo Credit: Sub/Urban Photography