Interview: Rebekah Scallet And Ellie Schwetye of THE HEIDI CHRONICLES at New Jewish Theatre

Up next at New Jewish Theatre is Wendy Wasserstein’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning play The Heidi Chronicles, a semi-autobiographical story of Wasserstein’s life experiences over three decades. The play is considered groundbreaking for its examination of feminism, the changing roles of women, relationships, social consciousness, and shifting cultural norms. The comedic drama premiered Off-Broadway in 1988 before transferring to Broadway where it played 622 performances.

Broadway World had the opportunity to sit down with New Jewish Theatre’s Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet and Director Ellie Schwetye to discuss bringing Wasserstein’s award-winning story to the stage.

“I love this play for so many different reasons and that’s why I included it in our 2025 season,” says Scallet. “It addresses what it means to be a woman and face the challenges and contradictions of wanting to have it all. The play spoke to me on a personal level because it mirrors balancing career, family, and the other things that I wanted in life.”

“I’ve always admired Wendy Wasserstein as a playwright,” says Scallet, “I think I read The Heidi Chronicles the first time when I was a college student.” Coincidentally Scallet chose a director whose first exposure to Wasserstein was about the same time as Scallet’s.

The Heidi Chronicles will be directed by the multi-talented Ellie Schwetye who also read the play when she was college aged. When Scallet tapped her to direct she had no idea of the strong connection that Schwetye feels toward Wasserstein and her works.

Wasserstein and Schwetye share an academic connection. Both women earned their undergraduate degrees at Mount Holyoke College. Wasserstein graduated in 1971 and Schwetye in 2004.

When Schwetye was performing in community theatre as a senior in high school another cast member told her about the famous Mount Holyoke alum and gave her some of Wasserstein’s plays to read. “Over the summer before leaving for college I read Uncommon Women and Others that was set at Mount Holyoke and The Heidi Chronicles,” Schwetye told Broadway World. She shared that she was so excited to be studying Theatre at the same college where this dynamic, interesting, and smart playwright also studied.

“I wish I would have had the chance to meet (the late) Wendy Wasserstein.” She continued, “It would have been so cool if she would have spoken on campus while I was there.” Wasserstein passed away from lymphoma in 2006 at the age of 55.

Schwetye calls directing The Heidi Chronicles a bucket list opportunity. “In college I wrote a response piece to The Heidi Chronicles for one of my experimental theatre classes and we performed it in the dorm bathroom.” Schwetye wishes she could find the script that she had written for the class, commenting tongue-in-cheek that it was her brilliant masterpiece that has been lost to the sands of time. She and Scallet both laughed.

Scallet and Schwetye talked about how this play sweeps decades. “This was one of the first plays where ordinary women’s lives were made theatrical. The conversations, the struggles, and the life choices are all very human things.” They call Wasserstein’s transcendent work a human story that everyone can relate to because of its humor. Scallet says, “the themes are still very relevant today because we are still figuring things out.”

“The years that we meet up with Heidi also correspond to touchstone events in late 20th century American history including the McCarthy bid for president, the birth of the second wave feminist movement, Nixon resigning from office, and the John Lennon memorial in Central Park,” says Schwetye who will also be designing the sound for the play. She talked about how much fun it is including everyone’s favorite songs from 1965 through 1989 in her sound design.

They are thrilled to have recent St. Louis Theater Circle winner Emily Baker in the title role as protagonist Heidi Holland. Schwetye calls her a phenomenal actor. “I’ve never had the opportunity to work with Emily, but it was clear the way she approached the part during auditions that she was Heidi.”

Scallet agreed and said Baker ia very relatable. “That is important for this role because audience needs to feel like they are a part of Heidi's journey.”

Joining Baker in the cast will be Will Bonfiglio and Joel Moses. Schwetye says, “they are two awesome actors who are fun to have in the room. Each bring a lot to their roles.” Kelly Howe is playing Heidi’s Best Friend Susan. “Kelly is an amazing performer, and this role of Susan is perfectly suited to her talent.” Ashwini Arora, Courtney Bailey, and Paola Angeli play a variety of female characters, and Joshua Mayfield plays a variety of male characters who all help to advance Heidi’s journey.

Scallet and Schwetye are extremely excited to bring Wasserstein’s work to the New Jewish Theatre stage. “There are a lot of people who know of Wendy Wasserstein but haven’t seen this beautiful and very entertaining play,” says Scallet. They both agree that The Heidi Chronicles is a dramatic piece with lot of comedic elements plus some romance. Scallet calls Wasserstein’s play “a lot of fun.”

The Heidi Chronicle opens at the New Jewish Theatre on Thursday, May 29, 2025, and runs through Sunday, June 15, 2025. All performances are in the Wool Theatre. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

